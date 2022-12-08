On July 27, Georgia 4-H and UGA Extension in Washington County held the 2022 Well Connected Communities Master Volunteer Academy Graduation. Well Connected Communities is an effort to cultivate wellness across the country. In partnership with the National 4-H Council, program participants are working to remove barriers and create communities where healthy choices are easy and available to all.

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agents throughout the state have been hard at work improving health in their communities through the Well Connected Communities program.

Trending Videos