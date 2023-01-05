The Dirt Dawgs, the University of Georgia’s soil judging team, placed third in the recent 2022 regional soil judging contest against 11 other universities. They will move on to compete in the national soil judging competition held in Oklahoma in March.

Soil judging involves examining soil horizons in large soil pits approximately 5 feet deep, quantifying, describing and naming the soil in each pit using soil morphology and taxonomy. Additionally, competitors interpret what the soil might be good for — farming, homesites, foundations for building roads or various other uses. During the regional competition, the team practiced for three days before each student had four soil pits to examine and judge, with 50 minutes spent at each pit.

