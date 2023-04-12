My friend, Rusty Morris, was the first person I knew to discover the music of Ireland’s U2. We grew up in East Tennessee, ensconced in a musical world that relied heavily on our cousins who lived in bigger cities in other states to recommend to us what was worth hearing. Rusty’s taste back then was prescient, and though he was a grade level younger than me, we discussed music regularly. As we grew up in the 70’s and 80’s, there was no internet, and what access we had to learn about new music would be through media devoted to our interests. Magazines such as Rolling Stone, Hit Parader, Circus, or Song Hits held some information, articles and pictures of the bands we liked, but television’s then-recent broadcasting of music videos also took off around this time, and we were fascinated by what we saw and heard.

Rusty’s family had Music Television (MTV) on their cable television plan, and I relied on offshoots such as Night Flight and Radio 1990 on the USA Cable Network. Turner Broadcasting Service (TBS) also featured a weekend program called Night Tracks, broadcasting music videos overnight. So between the two of us, we would often discover bands and songs that we would never have heard on our terrestrial radio stations. I suppose it was the thrill of discovery that we shared, but we usually agreed on what we each thought sounded good, and we would refer each other to what we liked. U2 was one such referral.

