My friend, Rusty Morris, was the first person I knew to discover the music of Ireland’s U2. We grew up in East Tennessee, ensconced in a musical world that relied heavily on our cousins who lived in bigger cities in other states to recommend to us what was worth hearing. Rusty’s taste back then was prescient, and though he was a grade level younger than me, we discussed music regularly. As we grew up in the 70’s and 80’s, there was no internet, and what access we had to learn about new music would be through media devoted to our interests. Magazines such as Rolling Stone, Hit Parader, Circus, or Song Hits held some information, articles and pictures of the bands we liked, but television’s then-recent broadcasting of music videos also took off around this time, and we were fascinated by what we saw and heard.
Rusty’s family had Music Television (MTV) on their cable television plan, and I relied on offshoots such as Night Flight and Radio 1990 on the USA Cable Network. Turner Broadcasting Service (TBS) also featured a weekend program called Night Tracks, broadcasting music videos overnight. So between the two of us, we would often discover bands and songs that we would never have heard on our terrestrial radio stations. I suppose it was the thrill of discovery that we shared, but we usually agreed on what we each thought sounded good, and we would refer each other to what we liked. U2 was one such referral.
U2 had been a major label band since 1980 when they debuted with the album “Boy”. This was followed up with 1981’s “October”. It is possible we heard some music from those albums and overlooked it, but by the time the band released its third album, “War”, in February of 1983, U2 had made the record which left an inescapable impression on American youth like us.
“Sunday Bloody Sunday”, the lead-off track from “War” starts with drummer Larry Mullen, Jr.’s militaristic snare drum and hi-hat interplay, a beginning that still draws my attention. When I first heard it, it became a source of rhythmic inspiration. I had wanted to play the drums since I was four years old, and this song’s beginning was yet another reminder of how sensational it would be to do so. Once the actual melodic instruments of guitarist The Edge’s minor key arpeggios across his strings and singer Bono begin humming, the mood of the song is solemn and commanding. Unlike most Pop Music, this song sounded like a declaration of intent to me, and it was, in fact, one that was much more political than I was able to understand even years after I heard it. Even so, I was emersed in the rumbling bass guitar of Adam Clayton and the guest electric violin of Steve Wickham, pushing the song forward, alternately riffing and striking the strings as if in opposition.
“And it’s true we are immune/When fact is fiction and TV is reality...The real battle just begun/To claim the victory Jesus won/On a Sunday, bloody Sunday,” Bono passionately sings in the final verse of the song.
It was U2’s passion that was perhaps the most affecting aspect of their sound to our teenage ears. I know that I was literally spellbound by the album’s third track, “New Year’s Day”, a song which has a melody played on piano with a delay effect on it. Another big rhythmically-driven song, Clayton and Mullen lay down a stark, cold undercurrent for the jagged, jarring lead guitar of The Edge. Now considered musical heroes by millions of listeners, this was probably the biggest leap forward compositionally in the band’s career up to that point. When I revisited “New Year’s Day” on a long drive last week, I was emotionally moved by The Edge’s guitar solo and Bono’s unique vocals. It took me back to the thrill of hearing the song for the first time. It struck me that I had forgotten how terrific the entire album is, full of songs that remain some of my favorites in Rock.
