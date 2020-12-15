U.S. Sen. David Perdue made a campaign stop in Carrollton on Tuesday and said that President Trump “still has some recourse” to challenge the presidential election results.
Perdue, who is campaigning across the state for the Jan. 5 runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff, appeared reluctant to acknowledge the election of Trump’s challenger, former vice president and now President-Elect Joe Biden.
“I stood by the president when he was a candidate, I stood by him when he put this agenda in and fought hard to get it done over the last four years, and I’m standing with him now to exercise his right to get to the bottom of things in November,” Perdue told the Times-Georgian. “He has every right to do that and he still has some recourse.”
But several other senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, following Monday’s voting by the Electoral College. The state’s other senator, Kelly Loeffler — facing her own runoff challenge — has also not recognized Biden’s win.
Perdue’s “Win Georgia. Save America” bus tour stopped Tuesday at the Shot Spot firearms store and shooting facility on Hays Mill Road, where a crowd of approximately 50 people held a short rally. Among those attending were Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, and state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton.
During his brief remarks to the newspaper, Perdue did not say what that recourse the president may have to continue his re-election bid, but the Trump campaign has been challenging the election results in states he has lost, including Georgia.
“We have a process in the country, and that process has been followed, and we will have a peaceful transition of power potentially,” Perdue told the newspaper.
On Monday, state electors met across the county and cast votes according to which candidate won their respective states in accord with Article II Section 1 of the Constitution.
In Georgia, which Biden won by just over 11,000 votes, Democratic electors awarded Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes. With all 538 electors casting ballots Monday, Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 votes.
Trump’s legal teams have sought to overturn the election results through various legal challenges, including on how absentee ballots were cast. Trump and other Republican leaders have also attacked top state election officials, including those in Georgia, all of whom are Republicans.
This rift in the GOP has been playing out amid the twin runoff elections for Georgia’s senate seats, which have put the state in the center of the political universe. Whoever wins will determine which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate.
Perdue narrowly edged Ossoff in the Nov. 3 election, while Loeffler trailed her top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Because no candidate won a majority in either of the senate races, the top vote-getters must face one another in a runoff.
The runoff race has focused national attention on the state because of the stakes in play. If both Democratic candidates win, the Senate will be split 50-50, meaning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would step in to cast tie-breaking votes. For their part, the Republicans want to maintain their majority in the chamber.
Early voting for these runoffs began on Monday and will continue through Dec. 31. In Carroll County, voters can cast their ballots at the county elections office, 423 College St., and the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive.
“My encouragement to people is they need to come out and vote because, even with the things that we might think have happened in November, we still won my race,” Perdue told the newspaper. “The president came up a few thousand votes short of Biden, I came up a few thousand votes short in my race and the 50% of the votes plus one, but now it’s mano-a-mano and we need to be them. We need everyone to come out and vote.”
Perdue captured 49.7% of the 4.7 million ballots cast in Georgia last month against Ossoff’s 47.9% of the votes. Perdue carried Carroll County by a margin of 68%.
“We won this race back in November by two points,” Perdue told his supporters outside his bus. “In every other state except one, I would have already won this race. I wouldn’t be here in a runoff, but we have a rule here in Georgia that if you don’t get 50% of the vote plus one, you have to be in a runoff.”
