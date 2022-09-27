Mr. Jonah “Tyre” Williamson, age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday,
September 26, 2022.
Mr. Williamson was born in Carroll County, Georgia on August 9, 1951, son of the late Russell Dean Williamson and Elsie Ruth Jones Williamson.
Tyre, also known as Toby, Tobe, Ty, Jonah, and JT, loved to have a good time and loved to tell stories. Many of Tyre’s stories were rooted in his own shenanigans and experiences. He was a 4-sport athlete (basketball, baseball, football, and track) at Central High School and went on to follow his love of baseball into college where he was a pitcher for West Georgia College. After college, he worked many years at Aubrey Silvey Enterprises where he was part of the team contributing to the success of the company. Later, he joined the Service Electric Corporation as one of its first employees and worked there until his retirement in 2015. He was an integral part of the company’s initial growth. He poured his life into his work and his work family was truly family to him. During his working years, he developed a love for golf and was an avid golfer most of his life. Later on, he was even found practicing his putt shots down the halls of the retirement community home. After his retirement, he was able to move back home to Carrollton and finish out his years close to family. It was such a blessing to have him be a big part of the next generation’s lives. His love of baseball was life-long and he loved the opportunity to sit in on, and assist with coaching, many of the Turner boys’ little league games. When he needed extra care, the team of caregivers at Cottage Landing and The Oaks became like a second family and took awesome care of him - especially a dear friend, Bethany Iler. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his brother, Tim Williamson of Roopville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Diane Williamson of Carrollton, Georgia; nieces, Amy Williams (Lee), Beth Turner (Bryant), Jennifer Robinson (Shannon); nephew, JT Williamson (Caitlin); great nieces and nephews, Katie Williams, Josh Williams, Ezekiel Williamson, Madelyn Turner, Sam Turner, Joe Turner; along with numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Williamson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with
Rev. Stephen Peeples, Rev. Bryant Turner and Mr. Mike Vines officiating.
Pallbearers will be JT Williamson, Sam Turner, Joe Turner, Casey Robinson, Ty Robinson, Tyler Jones and Tyre Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be current employees and retirees of Service Electric and Aubrey Silvey.
Interment will follow in the Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Tyre’s memory to Roopville Road Baptist Church, Building fund, 835 N. Hwy 27, Roopville, Georgia 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
