Twofold Marketing is a marketing firm based out of Villa Rica, Georgia that was opened in September 2018 by Heidi Aycock and Jessica Richardson. They currently have a team of six employees and a 6,000 square foot office in downtown Villa Rica.
Heidi Aycock was a hairstylist for 21 years beginning when she was just 15. She retired from that at 36 years old and became a marketing director for dental practices and did that for a while. Aycock spoke about her position as a marketing director that led to Twofold saying, “which is what led me to realizing that the marketing industry was missing something, especially for small businesses. I learned how to do all marketing elements during that time, from websites to social media marketing, hosting large charity events, and graphic design.
Jessica Richardson was interested in building websites and even took classes in architectural and mechanical drawing. Richardson found a love for both technology and design and believed that marketing was the perfect blend. After graduating college, Richardson became a marketing director for a local lawyer. Similar to Aycock, she wanted to be able to bring her successful marketing strategies to small businesses.
Aycock and Richardson talked a bit about how they got introduced to one another. Aycock said, “It was a pretty random meeting. She interviewed me for a job that I did not want but her and I instantly hit it off.” The two have worked together running Twofold Marketing for five years and have won the Georgia Business Journals “Best Marketing Agency for 2021 and 2022.
Twofold Marketing is focused on giving marketing support that smaller businesses would not be able to obtain under normal circumstances. Aycock said, “So many businesses, smaller businesses don’t have the same tools accessible to them as the big companies when it comes to marketing so that is really the foundation to what we offer them. Things that the big guys have that don’t cost 40 grand a month.”
Twofold Marketing offers a lot of big business marketing tools that would not normally be available on a small business model budget. Some of the options offered include websites, SEOs, events, photography, videography, graphic design and logo design. Despite offering big business marketing tools Twofold offers customizable packages instead of a normal across the board system for all the companies. They want startups to know even if their marketing budget only includes just a logo and business card there is no project too small for them.
Twofold is currently in the process of opening a second office in Pensacola, Florida as well as adding three new employees to run that office.
“We are just broadening our exposure in other states," Aycock said. "We have a lot of clients down in the Florida area so we want a support staff down there for that as well. There are some things that in our industry we need to have a physical presence to do. That is why we are looking at expanding into another state and eventually into other states.”
