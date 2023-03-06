Heidi Aycock and Jessica Richardson

Heidi Aycock and Jessica Richardson

Twofold Marketing is a marketing firm based out of Villa Rica, Georgia that was opened in September 2018 by Heidi Aycock and Jessica Richardson. They currently have a team of six employees and a 6,000 square foot office in downtown Villa Rica.

Heidi Aycock was a hairstylist for 21 years beginning when she was just 15. She retired from that at 36 years old and became a marketing director for dental practices and did that for a while. Aycock spoke about her position as a marketing director that led to Twofold saying, “which is what led me to realizing that the marketing industry was missing something, especially for small businesses. I learned how to do all marketing elements during that time, from websites to social media marketing, hosting large charity events, and graphic design.

Trending Videos