It was a tough opening day in Florida for the UWG women's golf team as the Wolves shot 323 and 327 to sit in eighth place at the Peggy Kirk Bell Memorial Invitational at Orange Tree Golf Club.
But individually, the Wolves have two golfers sitting inside the top-20 with one round to play tomorrow.
Ainsley Cowart led the Wolves on Monday, although it wasn't easy for her in the opening round. Cowart shot an 80 to begin the tournament, but bounced back with a 71 in the second round. She will begin tomorrow's final round in sixth place and is eight shots off of the individual lead.
It was rounds of 77 and 80 for Maddy Schultz as the junior finds herself in 17th place after Monday's rounds. Shultz's opening round 77 led the Wolves in the first round.
Seniors Michelle Bagsic and Ari Samuel both shot 83 in the first round and 88 in the second round, and the pair sits tied for 51st. Katherine Densmore shot an uncharacteristic 90 to open the tournament, and followed that up with an 88.
The Wolves are 16 shots out of the top-five on the team leaderboard. Barry University had a strong Monday with a pair of sub-300 rounds to lead the tournament by 32 strokes.
The final round is set for tomorrow from Orange Tree Golf Club in Orlando.
