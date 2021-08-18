At least two Villa Rica councilmembers will have challengers in their bids for re-election in the Nov. 2 general election.
Qualification for council seats for wards 3, 4, and 5 was ongoing at the time the Villa Rican went to press on Wednesday, but all three incumbents for the posts had qualified to seek re-election by Monday. By early Wednesday, only the Ward 4 seat had drawn no opposition in the race.
The qualifying period was to end by close of business Wednesday.
Ward 3 councilmember Leslie McPherson, who has served on the council since 2014, will be opposed by Afoma Eguh-Okafor, a Realtor and published author who made a failed bid in 2020 for the Georgia State Senate seat held by Mike Dugan.
Ward 5 councilmember Danny Carter, who has served two separate terms on the council, will be opposed by Dominique Conteh, a Marine Corps veteran who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019 and made a bid last year for State Rep. J. Collins’ seat in the Georgia House.
Ward 4 incumbent Michael Young qualified to seek a full term in the seat he has held since 2019, filling the remaining term of former Ward 4 councilman and current Mayor Gil McDougal. As of Wednesday morning, Young had drawn no challenger in his race.
McPherson is from Delray Beach, Florida, and has lived in Villa Rica since the early 2000s. She served on the city’s Planning and Zoning commission before being elected to City Council in 2013. She has successfully defended her seat for two additional terms.
Eguh-Okafor is a Realtor with Keller Williams Atlanta Partners and a member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, according to her biography on Ballotpedia.com . She is also the author of “The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success.” In 2020, she entered the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Majority Leader Mike Dugan in the state Senate District 30 race, but lost to Montenia Edwards, whom Dugan defeated in the November election.
Ward 5 incumbent Danny Carter was first elected to the council in 2004 to represent Ward 1, which he did until the boundaries were realigned in 2007. He returned to the council in January 2017 to represent the Ward 5 seat. He is a retired aerospace engineer who worked for Lockheed for 33 years and has lived in Villa Rica since November 2000.
Conteh is a Marine veteran and professor at Georgia Military College. She also lists membership in The Order of Eastern Stars and in Oasis Family Life Church on her resume. In 2019, while a political newcomer, she won a third of the vote in a three-way race for mayor, ultimately being defeated by current Mayor McDougal. In 2020, she entered the Democratic primary to seek the Georgia House District 68 seat held by Republican J. Collins. However, she was disqualified from the race after it was determined she lived outside the district. Collins went on to win re-election without opposition.
Michael Young was first elected to the Ward 4 seat in a 2019 special election to fill out McDougal’s term in the seat. An Army veteran, Young attained the rank of captain and served in various postings in the U.S. and Europe. He was active in city government for many years before being elected to council, having served on the Main Street Advisory Board, the Recreation Advisory Commission, Downtown Development Authority and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
