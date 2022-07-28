The whiff of popcorn greeted us at the door.
For the first time since the pandemic, I returned to the movie theater with my sons—twice. It was like seeing an old friend again who hasn’t aged. In other words, the bags of hot, buttered popcorn, Cokes and Junior Mints cost as much as two porterhouse steaks from Longhorn.
There’s something special about sitting in a dark room of mostly strangers. I’ve been in love with movies on the big screen ever since I saw Ernest Borgnine in “The Poseidon Adventure” at the old Carroll Theatre located on the current grounds of the Carroll County Courthouse.
Summertime was always the best. It was here where I saw Chief Brody back into the cabin and mutter to Captain Quint after spotting the giant shark in “Jaws” for the first time—“We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”
Through the 1970s and 80s, Carroll County residents alternated between the old Village Theater across from the hospital and the Mall Twin Theater at First Tuesday Mall after the Carroll Theater met its demise.
“‘Grease’ was the longest movie line I stood in to get a ticket,” said local movie history expert Matt Carter. “It was at this movie that I gained some of life’s wisdom when Principal McGee tells the young hoodlum T-Birds—‘If you can’t be an athlete, be an athletic supporter.’”
In my next life, I hope I come back as “Times-Georgian” movie reviewer Josh Sewell. He’s got the best gig at the newspaper—and I’m a little jealous. On second thought, since I taught Josh as his high school mass media and journalism teacher 25 years ago, I’ll let go of my jealousy because I’m extremely proud of his skills even though we don’t always like the same movies.
And the same goes for the late Siskell and Ebert.
If I was a professional movie critic, then I would have voted for “Animal House,” “Caddyshack,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Fletch,” “Field of Dreams,” “Shawshank Redemption” and “Top Gun” to win the Oscar for best picture.
Speaking of “Top Gun,” let’s start here with my first 2022 movie review. The sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is excellent. If you haven’t seen it, the clever script does a fantastic job of mixing nostalgia from the original along with an updated storyline to reflect the signs and times of our world today.
And there’s even a scene where the young pilots gather around a piano in a bar and sing. It’s not the original bar and piano from the original movie.
I know this firsthand after taking an early morning walk in San Diego a few years ago when I approached a man setting up chairs outside of Kansas City Barbecue near the marina.
“Is this where Goose played ‘Great Balls of Fire’ in ‘Top Gun?’” I asked.
“It sure is,” he replied. “Do you want to come inside?”
For the next few minutes, he showed me where the famous scene was filmed including Tom Cruise, Meg Ryan, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards. He pointed above the bar and showed me Maverick’s helmet.
“That’s one of the main three helmets Tom Cruise wore in the movie,” he told me.
And, then he let me play the piano. It was out of tune.
Back to the movie reviews—if you like watching Elvis shake that pelvis, go see the film. If you like jets, action and the original film, go see “Top Gun: Maverick.”
And if you like to splurge, bring an extra $100 to buy popcorn, drinks and snacks. Some things haven’t changed.
