First pitch of the new baseball season is drawing closer
The University of West Georgia Athletics kicked off position previews with a look at the 2022 outfield and infield lineups.
The outfield
Head coach Al Thomas and the Wolves return two of the three primary outfielders, Hannah Scarbrough and Chandler Mevis from the 2021 team that finished 25-16 overall.
"Both of those, Chandler in left and Hannah in center, had super defensive plays throughout the year. Their defense was impeccable all year long," said Thomas.
Scarbrough's offense may have taken a hit in 2021, but she was an All-GSC performer in 2019, primarily for her work at the plate. The Newnan native is a career .329 hitter with 23 doubles, five home runs, and 39 RBIs, and is also a weapon on the base paths, stealing 53 bases in her career.
Also joining her as a returning starter is Chandler Mevis, who played left field in 38 games last season. Mevis is also a flashy defender, but got it done at the plate last season, hitting .325 with eight doubles last season.
The biggest blow for the West Georgia outfield was the graduation of All-Region and All-Conference performer, Madison Slappey.
"I've never seen Slappey make a bad play," Thomas added, "And offensively she was a bright spot on our team, so she leaves some big shoes to fill."
The Wolves have added a transfer from College of Central Florida, Isabella Pinto, who Thomas is expecting to be a difference maker.
"She's out fastest player on the team and stole 40 bases in junior college last year," Thomas said of the Jacksonville, Alabama native. "So, we're hoping she can fill a void."
It was 45 stolen bases, to be exact, for Pinto, who did that while hitting .424 and driving in 33 RBIs.
But Pinto isn't the only one in the mix for an outfield spot this spring.
"We also have competition from some freshmen who are really getting after it as well," Thomas concluded.
Coach Thomas and the Wolves brought in multiple freshman who can play the outfield, including Addison Sturdivant, who was a four-time State Champion at Gordon Lee and hit .443 with 54 hits and 45 stolen bases on her way to an All-State selection.
"So even though we have two returners in our outfield, there's a lot of people pushing for playing time."
The infield
What do the Wolves look like on the infield when West Georgia opens the 2022 campaign next Friday, February 4 in Gulf Shores, Alabama?
West Georgia looks to be set in the middle infield, bringing back two key contributors at shortstop and second base. Senior shortstop Alley Taylor is back for her fifth year, and Kristyn Nix who played second a season ago, and set a single-season school record with a .420 average.
"Alley Taylor is coming back for her fifth year, and AT is one of the most athletic kids in our league," said Thomas of his fifth-year leader in the middle. "No other shortstop in our league has the range that she does."
Taylor was an All-Gulf South Conference performer and finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year in 2018, and last season, was second on the team in home runs with seven. She has stolen 67 bases in her career in just 76 attempts.
Last season, Nix had a breakout season, hitting .420 while leading the league with 18 doubles. The Zebulon native went on to be named All-GSC and All-Region and was West Georgia's lone representative on the 2022 Preseason All-GSC Team.
"Nix actually filled a void for us at second place, and she can play that or we can get her in the outfield if we need to," Thomas added.
West Georgia graduated starters at every other infield position, leaving Al Thomas some shoes to fill in this year's edition of the Wolves.
"We're working two players over at first, Emily Bodenheimer and RJ Janke," said Thomas. "Both of them have really never played first base. They're infielders, but we're working to get them a little more comfortable over there."
Both of those have yet to play for the Wolves as Bodenheimer did not play as a true freshman in 2021 and Janke is a transfer that spent last season at UT-Chattanooga.
At the hot corner, the Wolves have a few options, including a returner who has seen action at third, Maddie Gorsuch.
The Richmond Hill native has started 18 games and played in 41 in her career, but projects to have an increased roll this season.
"Maddie is a senior, and has been kind of a reserve her whole year, so she's trying to step up and earn that position," Thomas said.
Among the others that can play third, Thomas and the Wolves have Ava Ramirez, a true freshman, and transfers Carlie Monsour and Madison Vandergriff who could see some time at the hot corner.
"We actually brought Vandergriff in at the break," said Thomas, "And she can play every infield position, so she's a great addition to push people for playing time."
The biggest question mark for the Wolves is behind the plate. West Georgia is very young at the catcher position,
"We're young at catcher but we have some options," Thomas added. "Lauren McElhaney is a sophomore and our most experienced catcher. She caught one game last year, and did a great job."
Beyond McElhaney, Thomas brought in catchers Emma Bailey and Rylee Green, as well as Ramirez who also can catch.
West Georgia will open the season next Friday, Feb. 4 with a pair of games against Palm Beach Atlantic and Lee. First pitch of the season is set for 10:00 a.m. against PBA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.