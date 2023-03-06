When Douglas County sheriff's deputies and EMTs responded to a call of a shooting near Sitka Drive late Saturday night, they found a large number of teenagers scattered throughout the subdivision.
After gunfire erupted following the breakup of a Sweet 16 party, nine teenagers were shot, including two found dead at the scene.
“There was a large number of people in the driveways and woods of the subdivision,” DCSO Capt. Jon Mauney said. “Two were deceased on scene. One in the middle of the road and another in the driveway. There were seven others shot.”
Mauney said the age range of the victims were 14-19.
Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Moon was a sophomore at Lithia Springs High while Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High.
Crisis teams were at all five Douglas County School System high schools on Monday.
The victims are described as innocent bystanders.
“It is a sad day in Douglas County for all of us,” Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said.
Pounds vowed that the killers will be brought to justice. He and District Attorney Dalia Racine pleaded for the public help in providing information.
Pounds announced that a $20,000 reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers.
“I’m going to catch them,” Pounds said. “It make take some time, but I’m going to catch them.”
Racine called it a 'senseless' shooting and an 'attack' on children.
“It is an absolute tragedy that is devastating,” Racine said. “It is an all out assault on young people. These are our children. These were our babies in the community. I’m saying as a parent, it is hard seeing our precious babies lying in the street.”
Pounds said there likely will not be any charges filed against the parents that threw the party.
The homeowners where the party occurred said the Sweet 16 party for their daughter started at 8 p.m., but that they ended it early after some youths started smoking marijuana, according to a WSB-TV report.
“The children left, and something happened at the stop sign, a fight, and we heard gunshots after that,” Chrystal Walker-Cherry told the WSB-TV news Sunday afternoon.
