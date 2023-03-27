The Carrollton Police Department has arrested two of three suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery that took place just after midnight on Monday morning.
CPD arrested Milton Sailes, 38, of Bremen and charged him with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony, Obstruction, and Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes. Benita Hammett, 31, was arrested and charged with Theft by Taking and Battery.
According to the report, Officer William Calcutt of the Carrollton Police Department responded to an assault at the Super 8 off of South Park Street. Dispatch advised Calcutt that a female was beaten up in her room by three suspects. Upon arrival, Calcutt met with the victim who was very emotional and said that the suspects left in a red SUV heading north on Highway 27. The victim told Calcutt that the suspects were headed either towards Matthews Avenue or Bremen.
According to the police incident report, Calcutt passed the information along to officers in the area to be able to find the vehicle.
The victim told police that one male and two females came into the room, beat her, pointed a gun at her and robbed her of money and several of her belongings.
Authorities say the victim identified two of her attackers because she had previously worked with them, the male was Sailes and the female was Hammett, who was Sailes girlfriend.
The reports states that the victim only identified the third suspect as a black female wearing pajamas.
Calcutt interviewed the victim and asked her to start from the beginning. The victim told Calcutt that she had come home from work and as she entered the room she noticed that her dogs had been put away. As she walked in she saw Sailes come from the bathroom pointing a silver and black handgun at her. Sailes allegedly told the victim to give him money. The victim said that she refused and Hammett came in the door behind the victim. Hammett allegedly hit the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object and Sailes allegedly struck her on the mouth with his handgun.
The victim told police that Sailes and Hammett struck her repeatedly in the stomach and face, according to the report. The two eventually stopped and allegedly questioned her about her marijuana and money.
The victim said she was calling the police and Sailes allegedly threw her phone across the room.
The victim admitted that she had approximately 10 grams of marijuana “that Sailes somehow knew about.”
Police say the victim said Hammett and Sailes began to search the room looking for money. The victim said the third suspect walked into the room and the three allegedly began to attack her again including knocking the victim to the ground and kicking her in the back and ribs. The victim said that the trio grabbed her cellphone, room key, marijuana, and $250 from her wallet.
The victim was transported to Tanner Medical Center and at the time of the report the extent of her injuries were unknown. Police officers managed to locate Sailes and Hammett and arrested both in connection to the incident.
