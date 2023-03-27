The Carrollton Police Department has arrested two of three suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery that took place just after midnight on Monday morning.

CPD arrested Milton Sailes, 38, of Bremen and charged him with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony, Obstruction, and Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes. Benita Hammett, 31, was arrested and charged with Theft by Taking and Battery.

