The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at Fairfield Plantation after a 16 year-old female and 20 year-old male were shot Monday night.
Carroll County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Gate Drive and North Gate Court in response to a shooting that had taken place inside the gates of Fairfield Plantation near Villa Rica.
Upon arrival, deputies found the 16-year old female and 20-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries sent the female to an Atlanta hospital for treatment, but the male who was shot refused medical treatment on the scene.
Witnesses told authorities that, allegedly, “a group of young adults and teens were hanging out when shots rang out from two possible individuals.”
However, law enforcement has not been able to confirm how many shooters were involved.
Investigators worked through Monday night and are continuing to interview potential witnesses and gather evidence that could assist in identifying the suspects.
CCSO is also working closely with Fairfield security during the ongoing investigation. Investigators are aware that Fairfield is a gated community as they conduct their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.