Jadarakis Ayuntray Caldwell and Cameron Shemar Allen of Carrollton have both been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus five years for the 2020 murder of Chris Parker.
Allen was found guilty by a jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault. The jury found Caldwell guilty of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
According to the press release from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2020, Carroll County deputies were requested to assist the Bowdon Police Department with a homicide that occurred in the road of Angela Avenue. Investigator Jeremy McCormick led the investigation and other CCSO investigators responded and began to process the scene and interview witnesses.
The investigators learned that the victim had been shot while standing in the road and the shooters had fled the scene. A BOLO for the suspect was put out and the vehicle was stopped 30 minutes later by a Carroll County Deputy just north of Carrollton. The driver remained in the vehicle while the two passengers fled the scene. The driver was questioned by law enforcement and identified the passengers as Caldwell and Allen. Warrants were issued and both were arrested in Atlanta with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service.
“Through the hard work and diligence of lead Investigator Jeremy McCormick and the Criminal Investigations Division who poured countless hours into building a solid case against both defendants the Carroll County Sheriff Office was well-prepared to take this case to trial,” stated the Carroll County Sheriff's Office through a press release.
The case went to trial Feb. 6, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.