Jadarakis Ayuntray Caldwell and Cameron Shemar Allen of Carrollton have both been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus five years for the 2020 murder of Chris Parker.

Allen was found guilty by a jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault. The jury found Caldwell guilty of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

