Two senior leaders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative recently received promotions.
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately. 52,000 homes and businesses.
Kim Jennings, Human Resources (HR) Manager, was promoted to Vice President (VP) of HR.
“Our employees could have no better advocate than Kim,” said Tim Martin, President and CEO for Carroll EMC.
“Her skill set and concern for others’ wellbeing will serve her well in her new role.”
Jennings has served at Carroll EMC since 2014 when she began as HR Administrative Assistant. She was subsequently promoted to Benefits Specialist and Manager of HR prior to earner her senior leadership title.
Before joining the cooperative, Jennings’s professional career stated at Community & Southern Bank, formerly First National Bank of Georgia.
In her 35 plus years on the job, she has earned her Georgia Banking diploma, graduated from the Haralson Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy, completed 30 hours of Occupational Safety and Health Administration training and received HR certification.
Jennings is also a member of the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club and the Society for Human Resources Management.
Jennings currently lives in Haralson County with her husband, Alan, where they attend Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Jay Gill, former VP of Communications and Economic Development, has been promoted to Senior VP of Member and External Relations.
Gill now leaders member serves and community relations — previously led by recent retiree, Susan Lester.
In his new role, Gill will oversee the advancement of member and community engagement while still managing communications, government affairs, agribusiness, and key accounts.
Gill’s expertise has served the cooperative since 2010, when he was hired as manager of communications.
“This past year, we’ve experienced a lot of movement as many of our long-time employees retired,” said Martin.
“Jay is a seasoned leader, and I’m confident in his ability to navigate these changes and guide his team members in the right direction.”
Prior to joining Carroll EMC, Gill was President of River City Bank of West Georgia, and an Assistant VP for Citizens Bank $ Trust, now Synovus Bank.
Gill has studied at the University of West Georgia (UWG) and Penn State University, where he received degrees in Business Management an Strategic Communications.
Additionally, Gill is a graduate of the University of Georgia Banking School.
Gill is currently the chairman for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Carroll County.
He serves on the Government Affairs Council and the UWG Athletic Foundation. He is also a member and pas president for the Carrollton Rotary Club and Carroll County Sertoma clubs.
Gill and his wife, Kristen, live in Carrollton with their two children, James and Adair. They are members of Southern Hills Christian Church.
