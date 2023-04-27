The final regular season series of the 2023 season has arrived for UWG Baseball, and it comes with major playoff implications for the Wolves as they host the Montevallo Falcons for three games at Cole Field.
The Wolves (30-14, 16-11 GSC) have already clinched their spot in the tournament, but could improve their seeding this weekend with the opportunity to be ranked as high as second in the conference at the end of the season. That will not be an easy task, however, as Montevallo (35-11, 19-8 GSC) come in as the current top seed and are playing to clinch a regular season title.
Also featured in the contest are two individuals playing for the right to be named GSC Player of the Year. For the Wolves, to no one's surprise, it is their star center fielder Anthony Calabro. The junior from St. Johns, FL has struggled as of recent, going just 12-45 since April 6 and will need a big weekend on the diamond in order to clinch the honor. Calabro is currently hitting .422 on the season with 68 hits, 13 home runs, and 51 RBI's to his credit.
On the other side for Montevallo is stud third baseman Sam Kuchinski. The senior from Powder Springs is looking to defend his title from a season ago as Kuchinski was named GSC Co-Player of the Year in 2022. Kuchinski is batting .438 on the season with 67 hits, 14 doubles, 15 home runs, and 66 RBI's on the season, and has led Montevallo to the top of the GSC standings.
Both teams were also among consideration in the first NCAA Division II Regional Polls, and both have been nationally ranked for the majority of the 2023 season.
Saturday in Carrollton will also include celebrations for the senior class, including Bay Witcher, Ezra Brown, Jenson Barker, Brycen Jones, and Logan Fink. UWG will also host the 1998 team who went on to win the Gulf South Conference and made an appearance in the College World Series.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. from Cole Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.