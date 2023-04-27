The final regular season series of the 2023 season has arrived for UWG Baseball, and it comes with major playoff implications for the Wolves as they host the Montevallo Falcons for three games at Cole Field.

The Wolves (30-14, 16-11 GSC) have already clinched their spot in the tournament, but could improve their seeding this weekend with the opportunity to be ranked as high as second in the conference at the end of the season. That will not be an easy task, however, as Montevallo (35-11, 19-8 GSC) come in as the current top seed and are playing to clinch a regular season title.

