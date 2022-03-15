HOGANSVILLE — The Callaway Cavaliers slipped away with a win against Temple on Monday with a walk-off bunt-driven run. It was a low-scoring affair, with a final score of 2-1 in the region matchup.
In the top of the third, Temple scored the first run of the game after Callaway pitcher Justin Moore walked in a run with bases loaded. Despite three runners on base for Temple with just one out, Callaway’s Moore was able to close out the inning only down 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, Callaway tied the game up when Tucker Starling stole home base, just before a CJ Stephens fly-out ended the inning for the Cavaliers. It was a scoreless game after that, until late in the seventh.
There were two outs and a runner at third when Callaway’s Starling went to the plate in the seventh. The Cavaliers drew up a bunt in the direction of Temple third baseman Ricky Ruiz, but the Tigers could not get an out. Callaway’s Jacob Karvelas ran in for the winning run.
Temple was led by Ruiz, Carter Kittrell, and Gage Tucker on offense, all with one hit. Callaway’s big-hitter was Starling, as he went three-for-four and drove in the game winner. On the mound, Temple’s Tucker threw 70 pitches through seven innings, allowing 2 runs off six hits and forcing one strikeout.
Callaway starter Moore threw 112 pitches through six-and-two-thirds innings, surrendering just one run off three hits with nine strikeouts. Bryce Hubbard closed the game for the Cavaliers with a no-hitter through the final 11 pitches.
