BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Gulf South Conference announced on Thursday its partnership with Chowan University and Erskine College as affiliate members for football. The forward-thinking collaboration led by the GSC provides a football home for both institutions in advance of plans by Conference Carolinas to sponsor football in 2025.

Chowan will join the GSC for the 2023 season, with its first conference game set for September 9 against Delta State. Erskine will participate exclusively in the 2024 season and open its league schedule with Valdosta State in Week Three.

Trending Videos