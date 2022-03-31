West Georgia Technical College is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors, effective March 17, 2022.
Joining the board are Dr. Brian Shumate, representing Troup County, and Mr. Nilesh Sivaramakrishnan, representing Carroll County. Both were sworn in by Judge James C. Stripling, chief magistrate of the Magistrate Court of Coweta County, at the March board of directors meeting.
The West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors is composed of members who are nominated for their positions by area industry and educational officials and then selected and approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia. The board’s purpose is to advise on program direction, serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures, and advocate within the community issues of importance to the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.
“We couldn’t be more honored that these two outstanding gentlemen have agreed to give their time and talents to West Georgia Tech’s Board of Directors,” WGTC president Dr. Julie Post said. “Dr. Shumate, and his strong conviction to provide abundant opportunities to all students, has already proven to be a strategic and innovative educational leader in Troup County. Southwire has always been a steadfast industry partner for WGTC and Mr. Sivaramakrishnan’s manufacturing industry expertise and passion for technical education will be an incredible addition. I’m excited about the valuable perspective and insight they will both bring as West Georgia Tech strives to provide innovative and excellent pathways to rewarding careers.”
Dr. Brian Shumate has over 34 years of experience in education and has led the Troup County School System as Superintendent since July 2019. Prior to his arrival in Troup County, Dr. Shumate served as the superintendent of the Medford School District in Medford, Oregon, from 2014-2019 and previously served as one of six regional K-12 assistant superintendents for the Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky. In Jefferson County, he was also a high school mathematics teacher, head coach, high school assistant principal, high school principal and high school liaison. Dr. Shumate recognizes that it takes a community to build a successful school district and welcomes input and feedback from the community.
“I am extremely honored to have been chosen to serve on the board of directors of West Georgia Technical College as a representative of Troup County,” Shumate said. “I look forward to being a part of West Georgia Tech’s growth and futuristic thinking in the coming years!”
Mr. Nilesh Sivaramakrishnan is the senior vice president of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Lean, Quality and Process Engineering at Southwire in Carrollton. He joined Southwire nearly two years ago and most recently served as vice president of Lean and Quality. Before joining the organization, Mr. Sivaramakrishnan worked at Eaton Corporation for more than 18 years, holding many leadership roles and garnering extensive experience in supply chain management, operations, quality, lean, manufacturing engineering, business systems, cost out and capital expenditures. He is also certified in Lean Enterprise Design and Change Management, holds a certification as a Six Sigma Green Belt and has participated in many different leadership training and development programs, including being an official mentor at Eaton and attending Southwire Leadership Academy.
“I am very excited to join the board of directors at West Georgia Technical College,” Sivaramakrishnan said. “This will allow me to be more deeply involved in improving industry/educational institution partnerships to solve some of our biggest industry challenges while developing the next generation of students. It will also allow me to be more involved in education which has always been one of my passions.”
