The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidents involved encounters with a human and a dog, according to the Department of Public Health press release.

The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on Aug.8 in the vicinity of Sally Ann Circle, the release said. The next day, a fox attacked a woman and her dog while they were walking on Glenloch Road in Roopville, per the release. She is the fourth person to be bitten by a rabid fox this year in Carroll County.

