Carrollton police arrested a Carrollton man and Villa Rica man Monday morning for brandishing a firearm at a man and woman.
Devin Montgomery, 25, of Carrollton, was charged with armed robbery and theft by taking. Ladarius Chivers, 29, of Villa Rica, was charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
At approximately 4 a.m., police were called to The Bellamy Apartments, located at 333 Foster St., in reference to a dispute over keys and money.
Police say that during the investigation they learned that there was a verbal altercation between Montgomery and a woman, causing Chivers to brandish a firearm, pointing it at the woman and a man.
Police also say that Chivers demanded the man to empty his pockets. And when the man did so, police say Montgomery took the items belonging to the man.
Montgomery and Chivers were both taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Tuesday, they are still in jail. Their bond has denied.
Police told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that the investigation is still active and ongoing as further arrests are possible.
