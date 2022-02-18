Action Ministries is staging mobile pantries in Carroll County, according to Denise Shackelford, local coordinator for Action Ministries which sponsors these events in communities throughout the region on the first and third Fridays of each month.
North Point Baptist Church, located at the intersection of Cedar Street and the Carrollton Bypass, and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Clem are serving as hosts for the drive-thru pickups.
Two bags of fresh vegetables, including corn, cabbage, carrots, mangoes, and lettuce, were deposited by volunteers into the trunks of each vehicle that passed through the church’s parking lot. A long line of cars were seen lined up to entering North Point Baptist Church's parking lot from the Carrollton Bypass.
The monthly mobile pantries are provided by the Atlanta Food Bank which delivers directly to the local locations, according to Denise Etienne Shackelford, local coordinator for the non-profit organization.
“Anyone is welcome to come by,” Shackelford said, “and we do not ask for identification or anything of that sort.”
“In fact, we have a lot of folks who pick up vegetables for family, friends, and neighbors,” she noted, “but we do try to limit it to the person making the pickup and one additional person or family.”
In addition to the drive-thru pickup of vegetables made available on the first and third Fridays of each month, Antioch Baptist Church in Clem hosts another facet of the program on the third Wednesday every month. At that time, 40-pound boxes of non-perishable food items, enough to feed feed two families, are distributed. The next offering is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 10 a.m.
“We give out about 500 boxes each month,” Shackelford said.
She emphasized that that there are no qualifications or restrictions on who can take part in the pantry program.
Shackelford credited Rev. Lee Wimberly of North Point Baptist Church and Rev. Dr. Vincent Dortch of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Clem for their support of the food programs.
The family food boxes are provided by Hope Atlanta. Pastor Dortch, along with Deacon Tony Parker and Stephon Carter, go to Atlanta to secure the 500 boxes for distribution.
Donations of chicken from Pilgrim's Pride are received monthly and, when available, are distributed at the Antioch Baptist Church in Clem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.