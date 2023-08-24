Two in-county rivalries headline football Friday

It is hard to believe, but after all the anticipation leading up to the start of high school football season, week two is already here.
For two teams in the area, however, it feels like week one, as Mount Zion and Villa Rica both had open dates on their schedule last Friday.
Outside of these two season openers, there are also two in-county rivalry games this week that will likely draw in large crowds, as Bowdon travels to Central Carroll and Bremen travels to Haralson County.
Eight out of nine coverage-area teams will be in action in week two, with Heard County being the only team with a bye week this week.
Bowdon (0-1) at Central (1-0)
After a close 21-20 loss to a top-ten ranked Manchester team on the road, the Bowdon Red Devils look to get back on the right track. The only catch is they face the only team that managed to beat them last year and their rivals from within the Carroll County School system, the Central Lions, who are coming off a big win over Redan.
Former Central quarterback Devan Powell, now playing for Bowdon, returns to play against his former school. Bowdon relied heavily on quarterback Kyler McGrinn against Manchester, but they also had different sets with Powell, including one with both in the game at the same time, with McGrinn in at running back and Powell at quarterback.
Bremen (1-0)
at Haralson County (0-1)
After a two-year hiatus, these two in-county rivals have now played one another the past three years, and Haralson County has won two out of the past three. Last year, the Rebels eked out a 15-14 win with a two-point conversion and a missed field goal.
Bremen is coming off a huge 24-0 shutout win over another area rival, Heard County, while Haralson County looks to build off a strong second half in a 45-21 loss to Rabun County. It is always difficult to predict how these rivalry games will go, but one thing is for sure: both teams like to run the ball, so winning the line of scrimmage will be key.
South aulding (0-1) at Carrollton (0-1)
The record next to Carrollton’s name is not exactly indicative of what kind of team they bring to this contest. The Trojans were just a few inches away from being 1-0 to start the season last week against a nationally-ranked Hughes squad, and this was after losing their star running back Bryce Hicks to injury in the first series of the game.
South Paulding started the season with a two-score 16-6 loss to the Harrison Hoyas out of class 7A in a defensive slugfest. The Spartans graduated both their starting quarterback Kasen Weisman who passed for 1,756 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and, perhaps more importantly, their leading rusher Jamarion Wilcox who had over 2,000 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns a season ago.
Mount Zion (0-0) at Greenville (0-1)
The last time we saw the Mount Zion Eagles was in scrimmage play against Bremen. It was a game that showed some positives for the Eagles, including a scoring drive capped by a Sherrod Montgomery touchdown run, but ultimately ended in a 30-7 loss in varsity minutes against a Bremen defense that has since proven to have a knack for shutting down opponents.
Fortunately for the Eagles, they will start off their regular season this week with a team they personally shut out 43-0 last season, the Greenville Patriots. The Patriots, who went 2-7 last season, started off their season this year with a 65-19 loss to Spencer out of Columbus in week one.
Temple (1-0) at Christian Heritage (0-1)
The Temple Tigers scored the most points in a game in school history last Friday, as they defeated Pike County 57-6. The Tigers featured ten different ball carriers in the win, combining for 322 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Starting quarterback Jackson Gribben also proved to be efficient passing, tossing five completions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Last season, Christian Heritage held Temple to 225 yards of total offense and the Tigers fell 21-7. This year will be a bit different, as Heritage graduated running back Eli Thomason, who gained 248 of the Lions’ 374 total yards and scored all three touchdowns against Temple last year. Christian Heritage started this season with a 42-21 loss to North Cobb Christian.
Hebron Christian (1-0) at Villa Rica (0-0)
Villa Rica starts their season a bit differently than they did last year, swapping out Anniston, Ala. for a second-round playoff team from class 3A, Hebron Christian. The last time Villa Rica played was in scrimmage action at Haralson County where they ended ahead 18-14 in varsity play despite a few costly turnovers.
Hebron Christian’s roster looks very similar to last year’s, with starting quarterback Gavin Hall returning for his senior season. Hall passed for 1,790 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and he also led the team in rushing with a whopping 2,547 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.
