Two in-county rivalries headline football Friday

Last football season, Central traveled to Bowdon and earned a 35-20 win. Today, Friday Aug. 25 the Carroll-County rivals will have a rematch at Central.

 FILE PHOTO / Micah Hytower

It is hard to believe, but after all the anticipation leading up to the start of high school football season, week two is already here.

For two teams in the area, however, it feels like week one, as Mount Zion and Villa Rica both had open dates on their schedule last Friday.