A Carroll County jury has found 20 year old Cameron Shemar Allen guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony. The jury also found 20 year old Jadarakis Avuntray Caldwell guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession Firearm During Commission of Felony.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd prosecuted the case and the lead investigator was Investigator Jermey McCormick of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the press release from John H, Cranford Jr., On Nov. 22, 2020 Bowdon Police Department was called out to a shooting off of Angela Avenue. The victim, 19 year old Christopher Parker was deceased on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses were able to give investigators a description of the vehicle which allowed a BOLO on the suspect vehicle to be put out.
A Carroll County deputy pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 61 at Ira Smith and Dyer Road. The driver stopped his vehicle and did not attempt to flee but the front and back seat passenger both fled. During the investigation it was found that Caldwel was the backseat passenger and Allen was in the front seat. There was a Glock .40 caliber handgun found by police under the front passenger seat.
Allen and Caldwell were on the run from Carroll County until Dec. 17, 2020 where they were found and arrested by members of the US Marshals Service.
Allen and Caldwell are awaiting the sentencing scheduled for March 30, 2023 by Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger.
