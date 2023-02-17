A Carroll County jury has found 20 year old Cameron Shemar Allen guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony. The jury also found 20 year old Jadarakis Avuntray Caldwell guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession Firearm During Commission of Felony.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd prosecuted the case and the lead investigator was Investigator Jermey McCormick of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

