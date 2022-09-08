Visitors from outside Carroll County will be joining local citizens for a trio of fall festivals that are scheduled in Carrollton, Villa Rica and Roopville for the next two Saturdays.
Two of the events are veterans in the fall festival business, and one is a relative newcomer.
Tomorrow, September 10, will be a "two-for-one" day for festival-lovers. First on tap to kick off will be the 2nd Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Carrollton that is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility located at 420 Newnan Road.
Sponsored by he Carroll County Master Gardeners, featured activities will include workshops, speakers on gardening topics, food trucks and over 95 vendors inside and outside the facility at 900 Newnan Road, just off the Carrollton Bypass.
In Villa Rica tomorrow, the city's "Gold Rush Festival" that began in 1978 will feature a 5K race at 8 a.m. that will be followed by a downtown parade with marching bands and a performing Shriners contingent.
Other activities and events at the "Gold Rush Festival" will include a wide variety of food and craft vendors and local entertainment that will continue throughout the day and into the evening.
Then, a week later on Saturday, September 17, the 36th Annual Roopville Homecoming Festival is scheduled. Highlights will include a 10 a.m. parade followed by a special opening ceremony and a wide array of live entertainment by individuals and groups. that will continue until approximately 4 p.m.
More details on the Roopville Homecoming Festival, including the complete entertainment lineup will be listed next week.
