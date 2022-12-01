Two Florida men were arrested for burglary after being spotted on the property unauthorized by the homeowner through trail cameras.
On Nov. 27, Carroll County deputies responded to 518 Paynes Lake Road in Carrollton in reference to a suspicious vehicle at a residence. The complainant/victim told dispatch that she had captured on trail cameras, a vehicle and two men at her vacant residence, per the report.
Upon Deputy Michael Hutcheson’s arrival he noticed the alleged suspect vehicle, a 2010 Ford Focus, in the backyard of the residence. As he approached the residence, Hutcheson cited in his report that he could hear items and footsteps moving around inside and noticed the door had been pried open from where it was previously nailed closed. At the door, Hutcheson was met by alleged offenders Christian Hamrick, 21, and Austen Bryant, 24, both of Mariana, Fla.
According to the report, both individuals were ordered to get on the ground to be handcuffed. At this time, Hutcheson noticed that there was an AR-style pellet gun propped up near the front door. As Hamrick was sitting near the doorway with his back facing Hutcheson, he attempted to make a phone call from his cell phone which was in his lap, per the report.
Hutcheson stated in his report that he attempted to take the phone away from Hamrick, but he refused to let it go and then bent over at the waist and pulled Hutcheson’s right hand towards his mouth as if to bite it. According to the report, as Hutcheson noticed his hand was touching Hamrick’s teeth, he jerked my hand away from Hamrick`s mouth.
“Out of reaction, I struck Christian with a closed fist one time around his right jaw area,” Hutcheson said in his report.
Other deputies arrived and the suspects were turned over to them. At that time a search was conducted that led to the discovery of marijuana in Hamrick’s pants pocket. According to the report he stated that he forgot it was there.
A short time later, the victim arrived at the residence and observed a broken window on the front of the home which had not been previously broken. The victim also stated that the door was not previously pried open and inside the home noticed damage to a typewriter, heater and several drawers open and rummaged through, per the report.
Both Bryant and Hamrick were placed under arrest for first degree burglary and Hamrick was additionally charged with felony obstruction. They both were transported to the Carroll County Jail where they remain with $15,000 bonds.
