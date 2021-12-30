Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson died this year after a battle with COVID-19.
According to county officials, Hopson had tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks before his hospitalization.
While hospitalized, Hopson had developed a strong case of pneumonia and had been on a ventilator since.
Hopson had served at the Carroll County Fire Rescue since 1990. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2020.
He had moved up the ranks, from a firefighter, to station caption, battalion captain, and most recently served in the capacity of battalion chief since 2016.
In addition, well-respected 48-year-old Carrollton Law enforcement officer, Jason Rowell, lost his battle to cancer this year.
Rowell died from Stage 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
Rowell began his career in law enforcement in July 1995, when he first joined the Carrollton Police Department while in his early 20’s.
And in 1998, Rowell left the department to enter the private sector, but later returned as a full-time officer and school resource officer in 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.