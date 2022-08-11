ART CENTER IMPACTS COMMUNITY FOR 20 YEARS
By: Mimi Gentry
Carrollton old-timers remember when Adamson Square was the center of our commerce, but by 2001, downtown had fallen into decay. Many storefronts were closed and the shops that were open were often owned by absentee landlords. Consumers had deserted the square and were visiting malls to do their shopping.
Two decades ago, Ray Fulford shared in a vision for the revitalization of downtown. Central to that vision was the Carrollton Arts Center. Linda Fulford, Ray’s widow, remembers how it all got started.
“The city decided they were going to build an arts center and they were looking at property,” she said. “The only properties they had available were away from downtown and inconvenient for everybody to get to. We owned a piece of property downtown that would be accessible to more people. We thought it would be important for the arts center to be within walking distance from all neighborhoods, so we decided to offer the property to the city.”
Twenty years ago, the Fulfords believed an arts center was something really needed by our community. Linda still does.
“Some people can play golf, football, some people think they can’t do anything,” Linda explained. “But when someone has a chance to be involved with art, they have a chance to excel. There are so many talented people who weren’t good students, but they are great artists. It’s important for young people to get a taste of everything – pottery, painting, acting. Some of these are natural abilities that people don’t know they have until they’re exposed to it.”
Before the Carrollton Center for the Arts was built, pulling off an arts program in our community was a challenge that people like Deloris Covel overcame.
“We used public buildings and the library,” said Deloris. “We had pottery classes and theater at the community center. Performed in the CHS cafetorium and at Tabernacle Baptist. We stored sets and costumes on the third floor of the old fire station with the firemen still downstairs. We had to load it up three flights of stairs to store it. Everybody was so generous with their time and facilities but the arts were scattered all around. We did a lot with what we had, but when we got to move into the new arts center, it was just heaven.”
Twenty years later, the Carrollton Center for the Arts continues to provide a home for high-quality arts programming for residents and visitors to West Georgia. The center shares art through education, arts advocacy and participation in all art forms, making sure our programming reflects the diversity of our community.
Since 2001, this 50,000-square-foot arts center has been the wellspring of arts programming for the City of Carrollton and surrounding areas.
This hard-working building houses a 100-member arts guild as well as a community chorus, symphonies, wind ensembles and a local theatre troupe, as well as the Carrollton Writers Guild. Classrooms, studios and galleries stay completely booked with classes, performances and exhibits. There’s a fully accessible, 272-seat theater, four studio classrooms, pottery and dance studios, and theatre and choral rehearsal rooms that are used for the center’s extensive educational offerings. There are two dedicated gallery spaces that display regional and national exhibitions as well as present the work of outstanding Georgia artists.
Covel, who in 2001 was the city’s first arts coordinator, believes Carrollton’s is the best arts center between Atlanta, Birmingham and LaGrange.
“Sometimes, I am so proud of a performance or exhibit it makes me cry happy tears,” she said. “It’s amazing. Tim Chapman (the Superintendent of the Arts) is constantly trying new programs and they’ve been successful in getting many different kinds of people involved.”
Alex Roush was the lead architect on the building that has been fondly described as “Carrollton’s living room.” You might have seen his other designs at Sunset Hills and Oak Mountain Golf Club, Greenway Medical Technologies, Carroll County Courthouse, Carrollton Post Office and Tanner Employment Center (formerly Synovus Corporate Square). Roush has designed buildings in many different communities but Carrollton has a special place in his heart.
"We signed on to design the arts center because we wanted to be engaged in a project that we knew would enhance downtown Carrollton and the lives of many in West Georgia in big ways for years to come,” said Roush.
Because the live theater component made this building need great acoustics, Roush’s firm pulled in Gardner, Spencer and Smith.
“We didn’t want to cut our teeth on a performing arts theater, so I looked at who was good with acoustics,” he said. “Gardner, Spencer and Smith had designed the Rialto downtown and Spivey Hall in Clayton County so we were confident they could help us build a great arts center.”
Roush describes the architectural style of the center as a municipal presence.
“The shape is solid and substantial; brick veneer and cast stone,” he said. “It looks like a building that serves its community but also complements the structures that surround it.”
When Roush was almost finished designing the building, he came up with the idea of putting a dome-like structure at the main entrance.
“I sketched it out on a napkin,” he remembered. “Ray Elliot did a rendering of it. I wanted to put a dome, like the basilicas of Europe or our Capitol dome. That shape means that something’s going on beneath it, that there’s something important here.”
To bring the building to life from Roush’s blueprints, the city enlisted RaLin Construction as the general contractor. Roush & Associates and RaLin have enjoyed a long-standing builder/designer partnership and friendship that has resulted in many successful building projects around town, including Greenway Medical Technologies, Courtyard by Marriott, Professional Park Medical Services and Patient Services Center. They worked together to create a vibrant, classic, consistent look and feel for downtown Carrollton in the past. They will hopefully continue to work on projects in and around downtown in the coming years.
Ray Fulford passed away a year ago, but he got to see his vision fulfilled - what an arts center could do for downtown Carrollton. “Downtown is a vibrant place again,” said Linda Fulford. “The Amp, the hotel, all the fine restaurants and shops. Carrollton has once again become a destination and center of commerce. And the Carrollton Center for the Arts has had a lot to do with that.”
Not only does the center provide education, cultural enrichment and arts advocacy for Carrollton and surrounding communities, it also impacts our economy. Tim Chapman, arts superintendent, says art makes a big impact.
“During fiscal year 2021, we not only increased art exposure and awareness to the people here, we also added $1,800,842.00 to our local economy,” he said.
The center is regularly open six days a week (often seven days through special events) and is frequently open late into the evening for performances and exhibitions. The center provides artists, students, patrons and volunteers artistic opportunities that exist nowhere else in West Georgia. For example, they offer classes in theater for youth and teens, additional theater arts for homeschoolers and community theatre for adults. The center offers private lessons in voice, piano, strings, brass and woodwinds as well as choral programs for both youth and adults. In the area of visual arts, they offer courses in acrylic, watercolor, drawing, clay and other types of mixed media for both youth and adults. They also offer programs in the literary and culinary arts. Interested in dance? The center expanded their offerings in dance for all ages, focusing primarily on classical ballet.
After twenty years, it is apparent that a vibrant arts center can have a lasting positive effect on the community that it serves. Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation of West Georgia, said the foundation invests in art and why it can be a game changer for a community.
“There are so many ways art impacts a community, emotionally, creatively, academically,” she said. “But most importantly, art allows you to look at another person’s perspective on the world. And when you can put yourself in someone else’s world, you have empathy for them. That’s where peace comes from.”
