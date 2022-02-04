Two people were dead and one seriously injured after Haralson County law enforcement were unable to stop a suicidal man from shooting himself on Thursday.
Tallapoosa police officers and Haralson County deputies were called to a home on Moeser Road in Tallapoosa just after noon on Thursday about a possible shooting. Tallapoosa officers arrived at the home first and were greeted by Nathan Larry Mayfield on the front porch with a gun to his head, said Sheriff Stacy Williams. The officers pleaded with the man to put the gun down but were not able to convince him. He shot himself in front of them, Williams said.
Inside the home law enforcement found the body of Dillion Dobbs, 21, and another man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, 20-year-old Joseph Dobbs. Joseph Dobbs who was still alive but unable to communicate was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The cause of Dillion Dobbs’ death is still under investigation, according to a statement released by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
The man who shot himself was “a granddaddy taking care of two mentally-challenged boys,” Sheriff Williams said.
Another family member was in the hospital battling COVID, he said.
No other information was available at press time.
