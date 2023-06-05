A Temple man was arrested after leading Haralson County authorities on a chase that started in Haralson and ended in Paulding County.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office took Michael Huddleston, 36, of Temple into custody on Thursday after a short pursuit by vehicle and on foot.
According to the press release, on June 1, 2023, Sergeant McAdams of the HCSO attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a white Chevrolet Tahoe for an alleged tail light violation. The driver allegedly refused to comply with the traffic and a high-speed pursuit was initiated on Georgia Highway 120 near the Veteran of Foreign Wars.
The pursuit continued onto Coppermine Road and into Paulding County before coming back into Haralson County on Georgia Highway 120. HSCO deputies responded to the area and deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the pursuit.
The driver who was later identified as Huddleston went completely off the road to avoid the stop sticks and tried to turn left before causing a single vehicle accident by running the Tahoe into a ditch.
According to the press release, Huddleston allegedly attempted to get out of the vehicle and flee. At the time, McAdams deployed K-9 Janco while Sergeant Taylor, Sergeant Bauder and Deputy Henderson assisted as back up. After Janco was released, Huddleston complied with the deputies’ verbal commands.
Huddleston was arrested and is facing charges that include driving while license suspended, Tail Light Requirements, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and multiple other traffic offenses. Huddleston also had warrants out of Carroll County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.