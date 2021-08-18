Two Carroll County residents have been charged with influencing child witnesses to recant their testimonies in an active molestation case.
William Blake Caldwell, 34, and Haley Bowman, 32, were both charged by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to influence two young girls, ages 11 and 13, to take back statements they had made to the Sheriff’s Office alleging they had been molested.
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s department, Bowman notified investigators of the allegations after she learned that her daughter was allegedly being molested by her boyfriend, Caldwell.
The release also alleges that Caldwell was also molesting another child relative.
Bowman told the investigators that when she confronted Caldwell, he beat her. For that reason, she filed a report. But, the report does not say how many times Bowman confronted Caldwell.
During the course of the investigation, deputies say the 11 and 13-year-old victims, whose names were withheld, gave full disclosure of the sexual abuse they had allegedly endured by Caldwell.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bowman’s daughter later recanted her story and alleges that she made up the story.
But further investigation and interviews yielded that Bowman and Caldwell told her to recant her story so that Caldwell would not be arrested.
Bowman was charged by deputies with one count of influencing a witness, which investigators say was her own daughter.
Caldwell was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of influencing a witness.
Caldwell and Bowman were booked into the Carroll County jail on July 30, where they both remain.
According to police, the case remains active and investigators declined to release further information.
