Central Middle School's Ian Baldassari

Ian Baldassari

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two Central Middle students, Lilly Carroll and Ian Baldassari, recently won state championships in their respective categories at the 95th Georgia FFA State Convention.

Carroll took home first place in the the Junior Prepared Public Speaking competition. on April 27, Starting her journey in December when she prepared a 6-minute speech on the importance of proactively addressing mental health in agriculture industries, she worked her way through the Georgia FFA Area 1 preliminary round and then won the Area 1 final round in March.

