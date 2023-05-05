Two Central Middle students, Lilly Carroll and Ian Baldassari, recently won state championships in their respective categories at the 95th Georgia FFA State Convention.
Carroll took home first place in the the Junior Prepared Public Speaking competition. on April 27, Starting her journey in December when she prepared a 6-minute speech on the importance of proactively addressing mental health in agriculture industries, she worked her way through the Georgia FFA Area 1 preliminary round and then won the Area 1 final round in March.
At the state convention, Carroll competed against the other five area winners and runners- up over the week of state convention and was crowned state champion.
Baldassari on Friday, April 28th was named the Small/Specialty Animal Production State Champion for his Record Book. During the past three years, he developed a "Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE)" project that focused on honey bee production. His primary goal through his project is to produce local honey to meet the needs of his community, while also increasing the declining pollinator population.
Following completion of the 12-page application earlier this year, Baldassari won the Area 1 contest in Marchand then was able to re-submit his project to be evaluated against the other five area winners in the state.
He has now ended his middle school FFA career as the top member in the state in his category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.