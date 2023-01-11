Two Central High Band Students Named to All-State Band

Two Central High band students, Makayla Parson and Emanuel Armira (pictured center) were recently named to the Georgia All-State Band. Shown with the two students are CHS School Director of Bands David Warren and Associate Director of Bands Riley Mitchell (left) and Central High Principal Kelly Edwards (right).

 Submitted Photo

Two Central High School students have been selected to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) All-State Band, marking the fourth consecutive selection for one musician and the first for another.

While junior Makayla Parson will be making trip number four to the prestigious event with her French horn, sophomore alto saxophonist Emanuel Armira will taking part for the first time.

