Two Central High Band Students Named to All-State Band

Two Central High School students have been selected to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) All-State Band, marking the fourth consecutive selection for one musician and the first for another.
While junior Makayla Parson will be making trip number four to the prestigious event with her French horn, sophomore alto saxophonist Emanuel Armira will taking part for the first time.
The GMEA Georgia All-State Band is an auditioned band that includes some of the best student instrumentalists from throughout Georgia. In order to be accepted, students must initially pass a rigorous first round district audition. Following this audition, a select few are invited to compete at the state level. Out of more than 1,800 auditioning students, only a few hundred are chosen to play in one of the five All-State ensembles.
The Georgia All-State Band event will be held March 2-4 at the Classic Center in Athens, Ga.
Central High School’s band directors are David Warren and Riley Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.