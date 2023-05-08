The Carroll County Sheriff's Office have added two Drug Recognition Experts to their team in order to crack down on drug impaired drivers.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Kent Evans and Deputy Ashton Curtis have recently gone to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia where they completed the Drug Recognition Expert School.
According to the press release, Evans and Curtis are two of just three experts who currently serve for the CCSO. The two completed the 160 hour course that consisted of both classroom work and practical exercises. According to the press release, “Students are taught to recognize the seven categories of drugs that can affect a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle as well as to recognize drug impaired drivers.”
Evans and Curtis received their certification from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“We are very proud of them both for their dedication and service to this department, they are always willing to go the extra mile when it comes to training and learning so they may better serve the citizens of Carroll County. Congratulations on earning this very prestigious certification,” CCSO officials stated.
