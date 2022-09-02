Carrollton Police arrested a Kennesaw man this week after surveillance footage helped them to identify him in an alleged vehicle break in and financial card theft that occurred mid-July.
Kameron Coleman, of Kennesaw, has been charged with three counts of financial card transaction fraud and two counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony after being identified through Flock and surveillance footage as the person who allegedly used one of the two victim’s stolen American Express card.
Flock Safety is a company that sells automatic license plate recognition technology to law enforcement and neighborhood associations.
On July 17 at approximately 8:51 a.m., Carrollton Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Orange Pass in reference to an auto that had already occurred. According to the report, the victim told police that someone broke into his tan 2008 Jeep Wrangler.
According to the report, the victim stated that nothing seemed to be missing, but the alleged suspect, Coleman, disassembled his CB radio and started to undo the wires to his radio. There did not seem to be any forced entry, but the victim stated it is easy to get into his jeep that was locked, per the report.
On the same day, at approximately 11 a.m., Carrollton Police had a walk-in report in reference to an entering auto. Police spoke to the victim who stated she lived in the 300 block of Orange Pass and that her vehicle was broken into that morning, per the report.
According to the report, the victim told police she was awake until about 4 a.m. before going to sleep and when she woke up and went to her 2017 Toyota 4-Runner, she noticed compartments were open and items moved around. The victim noticed her American Express credit card was missing that was previously located in her purse under the front passenger seat.
The victim told police when she called to deactivate the card, she advised that someone tried to do a $300 cash app purchase, but it declined, per the report. It was noted in the report that the vehicle was left unsecured overnight.
The second victim provided police information on where her bank card was used at a convenience store on Alabama Street and Martin’s on Bankhead Highway. Through Flock and surveillance footage, Coleman was identified.
Coleman is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
