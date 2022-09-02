Carrollton Police arrested a Kennesaw man this week after surveillance footage helped them to identify him in an alleged vehicle break in and financial card theft that occurred mid-July.

Kameron Coleman, of Kennesaw, has been charged with three counts of financial card transaction fraud and two counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony after being identified through Flock and surveillance footage as the person who allegedly used one of the two victim’s stolen American Express card.

