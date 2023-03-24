For the second time this week, the Haralson County Crime Supression Unit scored a huge drug bust in Haralson County.
According to a police report issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, in the overnight hours Friday morning, the unit conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. which intended to address a failure to maintain lane, tag obstruction and a window tint violation.
A K-9 was deployed during the stop to conduct a free air sniff, later indicating the presence of narcotics.
The Crime Suppression Unit conducted a search of the vehicle finding a hidden compartment containing 16 kilos or 40 pounds of cocaine.
Susana Cisneros, 38, and Juaquina Del Carmen Recinos, 29, both of Carrollton, were arrested and are facing Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) and other traffic offenses.
“This traffic stop in Haralson County stopped these drugs from getting to Carroll County and stopped them from being sold all over the West Georgia area including Haralson County,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We are committed to working crime suppression and interdiction across Haralson County to keep our communities safer and to keep this poison away from our citizens.”
Any drug tips can be anonymously be submitted through the website, haralsoncountysheriff.org or my calling the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175.
