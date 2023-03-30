The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Cole, 34, and Trenton Cannon, 35 on Wednesday night. Cole was charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Cannon was charged with possession of meth and possession of a schedule one drug.

According to the report, at around 10:36 p.m. Deputy Archie Barber was patrolling east on Highway 5 and observed a black Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound with a missing headlight. Barber stated that he completed a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle. Barber made a left hand turn behind the Suburban and made a right onto Staples Dairy Road behind the vehicle looking for a safe area to conduct a traffic stop. Once on Staples Dairy Road, Barber activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

