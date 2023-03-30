The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Cole, 34, and Trenton Cannon, 35 on Wednesday night. Cole was charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Cannon was charged with possession of meth and possession of a schedule one drug.
According to the report, at around 10:36 p.m. Deputy Archie Barber was patrolling east on Highway 5 and observed a black Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound with a missing headlight. Barber stated that he completed a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle. Barber made a left hand turn behind the Suburban and made a right onto Staples Dairy Road behind the vehicle looking for a safe area to conduct a traffic stop. Once on Staples Dairy Road, Barber activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
When Barber approached the car, he said there "was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle."
Barber asked about the odor of marijuana as well as when was the last time Cole smoked marijuana in her vehicle. Cole told Barber that she has smoked recently which after being asked to be more specific replied that it was "earlier today."
Barber requested backup and proceeded to ask Cole to exit the vehicle twice, both times Cook continued to ask Barber “why?”
Barber explained to Cole that she would not be asked again and Cole finally complied. Cole and Cannon both moved from the vehicle to the front of Barber’s patrol car. When asked by Barber, Cole said that there was nothing in the vehicle but a grinder and a used blunt from earlier in the day. Cole also said that there was a firearm in the vehicle that belonged to her.
When the search reached the floorboard of the front seat on the passenger side, there was a plastic white bag that contained a green leafy substance that was believed to be marijuana. There was also a black tied off bag with a white crystal-like substance and a black container with a yellow substance that was thought to be the “dab” form of THC.
Once the search was completed, Cole was asked to whom the bag of marijuana belonged. Cole asked to be shown the bag and after being shown admitted the green leafy substance belonged to her.
According to the report, Cole was placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of Brewer’s patrol car. After being read her Miranda Rights, Cole agreed to speak.
When asked about the white crystal-like substance believed to be meth, Cole said she did not know who it belonged to.
Cannon was asked who the substance belonged to and he said that he did not know. Trenton was placed in handcuffs and placed in Cook’s patrol car where his Miranda Rights were read. Cannon chose to speak as well.
When asked who the substance belonged to he replied “not mine”.
