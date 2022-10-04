Tent

This is a tent in Lee County, Fla. where E-911 employees were stationed for assistance. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carroll County E-911 Telecommunicators Felicia Rowland and Amber Waid assisted a 911 Center in Lee County, Fla. in Fort Myers where Hurricane Ian made landfall last week.

E-911 Director Clay Patterson’s employees went to Florida for their 14-day trip to the damaged area in Florida to assist with 911 center operations.

