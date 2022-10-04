Carroll County E-911 Telecommunicators Felicia Rowland and Amber Waid assisted a 911 Center in Lee County, Fla. in Fort Myers where Hurricane Ian made landfall last week.
E-911 Director Clay Patterson’s employees went to Florida for their 14-day trip to the damaged area in Florida to assist with 911 center operations.
“Shortly after being appointed 911 Director, I learned about the TERT program, what their mission is and how they support 911 centers and emergency management centers across the country. I knew this was something I wanted Carroll County 911 to be a part of so we went through the process and got our agency on the roster,” Patterson said.
According to the website, the Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TERT), was established after many man-made and natural disasters devastated many areas and public safety communication centers faced the challenge of maintaining adequate staff levels of communication centers.
“When tragedy strikes it’s not just about Carroll County, or Georgia, it’s about a nation coming together to support one another in their time of need, and we are so proud of these ladies and their selfless servant attitude to jump at the chance to help out. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with them and all those affected by this powerful and devastating hurricane,” Carroll County officials stated in a press release.
In November 2005, National Emergency Number Association (NENA) signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Emergency Managers to advance the TERT program.In December 2005, NENA learned that FEMA was establishing a way to credential responders in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
“When Hurricane Ian started to be a threat, we were put on standby and my staff immediately stepped up to the plate. I have several staff members already approved and ready to go on the next deployment when and if needed,” Patterson said.
TERT involves a comprehensive program that includes assistance to individual states in developing programs that would lead to the establishment of predetermined and selected trained teams of individuals who can be mobilized quickly and deployed to assist communications centers during disasters, per the website.
“I am so proud of both Felicia and Amber for their willingness to serve a community other than their own while being away from their families and friends for 14 days. This is not a vacation by any means and it is going to be a tiresome and very trying time and it shows that they both have true servant hearts. This is just another reason why we should be so proud of our Carroll County 911 employees.”
