ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, introduced two bills this week aimed at solving the Peach State’s affordable housing shortfall.

The first, House Bill 517, or the Georgia Homeowner Opportunity Act, would prevent counties or municipalities from regulating a long list of building design elements, from the style of porches to the number and types of rooms. The bill would not affect certain historical buildings or the state’s minimum building standards.

