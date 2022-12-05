Two arrests have been made in a shooting that took place Saturday at a Carrollton student apartment complex.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Carrollton Police responded to 915 Lovvorn Road, RiverPointe Apartments, regarding shots fired near the 1000 building. When officers arrived, they discovered a man, identified as Tavis Kigwana, who is a University of West Georgia student, with multiple gunshot wounds. On Saturday, Captain JJ Cole stated that Kigwana suffered at least three gunshot wounds.
Witnesses were able to describe the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Charger. Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling on Alabama Street and initiated a traffic stop. Two occupants, identified as Joshua Isaiah Turner, 18, of Carrollton and Jayden Bolton, 19, of Carrollton, were detained and have now been charged with aggravated assault.
According to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was drug related. According to Cole, the victim was “alive, conscious breathing” when officers arrived at the scene on Saturday.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. The current status of the shooting victim is unknown, but according to Cole on Saturday, his situation looked “promising.”
This case is active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are possible. Carrollton Police is encouraging anyone with information to contact the police department at 770-834-4451 and ask to speak with the ACE Unit. All callers may remain anonymous.
