Two arrests have been made in a shooting that took place Saturday at a Carrollton student apartment complex.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Carrollton Police responded to 915 Lovvorn Road, RiverPointe Apartments, regarding shots fired near the 1000 building. When officers arrived, they discovered a man, identified as Tavis Kigwana, who is a University of West Georgia student, with multiple gunshot wounds. On Saturday, Captain JJ Cole stated that Kigwana suffered at least three gunshot wounds.

Trending Videos