Two Douglasville men were arrested Tuesday in a traffic stop after matching the description for an armed robbery that had just previously occurred.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:34 p.m., Carroll County Deputy Heather Young responded to the area of 1536 East Highway 78 in Temple in reference to an armed robbery.
According to the report, dispatch provided a description of the two men who were later identified as Shami Shields, 22, of Douglasville, and Asan’te Shields, 20, of Douglasville, and the U-haul truck they were driving. Shami was identified as the driver, per the report.
While en route, another Carroll County deputy made contact with the offender in the U-haul truck on Highway 78 at Carrollton Villa Rica Highway and conducted a traffic stop to detain the two men. With those deputies having the traffic stop scene under control, Young relocated to Tim’s Tires, 1536 East Highway 78 in Temple, to speak with the complainant.
According to the report, the victim was sitting at a table in the tire shop and noticed a U-haul truck “creeping by with the back open filled with pallets.”
The truck allegedly stopped at his shop and the Shields men allegedly jumped out and ran around the building grabbing pallets. When confronted by the store owner, one of the suspects returned one of the pallets.
According to the report, one of the men went to the truck and came back with a gun.
The owner said he made it known to the suspects that he was armed as well. o
At that point the two men left and got into the truck and left towards Villa Rica on Highway 78.
Young went to the scene of the traffic stop and placed both Shields men in handcuffs. Shami was arrested and charged with armed robbery and so was Asan’te for being a party to a crime. Shami was additionally charged with driving while license withdrawn. TCR Towing took possession of the U-haul.
Both Shields men are being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.