Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a male last week in the Douglas Commons Shopping Center, according to Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks.
Janaya Campbell, 29, is in custody in the Calhoun County Jail in southwest Georgia, and Ismael Gomez, 26, is in custody in the Dougherty County Jail in Albany, Ga., Sparks said.
Angel Felix, 21, was shot Wednesday night during an alleged drug deal in the parking lot near the McDonald’s, according to Douglasville Police Detective Sean Williams. Felix, who was from Glendale, Ariz., was visiting family in Edison, Ga., when he traveled with three other suspects to Douglasville, Williams said.
Police recovered a large amount of cash and drugs at the crime scene, according to an earlier report.
The three traveled to Douglasville in a silver Toyota Camry allegedly to make a drug sale, according to Sparks. A fourth individual, Kevin Martinez, was also allegedly in the vehicle, Williams said, and police are still trying to locate him.
The bullet-ridden vehicle was recovered in south Georgia and returned to the Douglasville Police Department Friday, he said.
Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado, for their involvement in Felix’s death, Sparks said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact Det. Williams at 678-293-1747.
“In this criminal act, our investigators and crime scene technicians did an excellent job doing what they were trained to do – working for you, the citizens of Douglasville to be sure these people are found and brought to justice,” Sparks said.
He thanked the citizens of Douglasville and Douglas County for their support and assistance in this and other investigations and encouraged them to stay vigilant and involved. Despite this incident, Sparks said Douglasville and Douglas County is still a safe place to live.
“We appreciate our citizens who stand behind us and know that we will not stop until we bring people to justice,” he said. “We know that crime occurs in this jurisdiction, as well as the state and nation.
“We at the Douglasville Police Department take extra steps to keep our citizens informed about crime trends, along with measures that we take to try to prevent crimes here.”
Yet, Sparks takes it personally when a crime occurs in his jurisdiction.
“If I knew when a crime was going to occur, we would have no crime in America,” he said. “Only the people with criminal mindsets know when and where they are going to act.”
