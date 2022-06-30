A Villa Rica Police Department investigation into a welfare check regarding a minor led to the arrest of two Villa Rica residents.
VRPD responded to a concern from a welfare call on Peachtree Street in Villa Rica on Wednesday, June 29 at approximately 8:10 p.m.
According to the report, officers discovered that a citizen was walking through the neighborhood when a child began yelling out of the window for help, according to the VRPD press release.
Officers found a seven year old boy alone in the house and that he had been locked in a bedroom, per the release.
The mother of the child, Kayla Horne, 31, and her boyfriend, Johnathan Hulsey, 38, both of Villa Rica, arrived at the home in the 300 block of Peachtree Street while officers were investigating the incident.
According to the release, during the investigation officers found that the child had been left alone and locked in a bedroom for at least two hours. Officers also observed animal and possible human feces on the floor.
“The entirety of the home reeked of animal urine and feces”, the release said.
The officers were also able to determine that the boyfriend lived in the home with the mother, according to the release.
While attempting to locate shoes for the child, the officers said they located an area where marijuana was being grown.
Agents from the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office were notified and the investigation into the drugs was turned over to their unit. The child was placed in Department of Family and Child Services custody.
Both individuals were arrested and officially charged second degree cruelty to children and trafficking of cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine. Horne had an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to online arrest records.
Horne and Hulsey are being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
