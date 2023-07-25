The Carrollton Police Department arrested Martis Brown, 33, of Carrollton and Amanda Blair, 41, of Sharpsburg after they were caught having allegedly stolen a company vehicle.

According to the incident report written by Officer Kane Moore, he was patrolling the Carrollton Highway 166 Bypass around 11:18 p.m. on July 24, 2023. Moore observed that his computer gave an alert that Officer Dylan Maxwell had run a stolen vehicle. Moore then proceeded to check the Flock security cameras and saw a white in color International box truck hit the Flock camera at Bankhead Highway’s intersection with Fire Station Drive.