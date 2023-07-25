The Carrollton Police Department arrested Martis Brown, 33, of Carrollton and Amanda Blair, 41, of Sharpsburg after they were caught having allegedly stolen a company vehicle.
According to the incident report written by Officer Kane Moore, he was patrolling the Carrollton Highway 166 Bypass around 11:18 p.m. on July 24, 2023. Moore observed that his computer gave an alert that Officer Dylan Maxwell had run a stolen vehicle. Moore then proceeded to check the Flock security cameras and saw a white in color International box truck hit the Flock camera at Bankhead Highway’s intersection with Fire Station Drive.
Moore turned left onto Bankhead Highway and eventually caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Thomas Newell Way. After informing other law enforcement via radio that he was behind the vehicle and turning into the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 575 Bankhead Highway, Moore then proceeded to activate his emergency lights in order to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
From looking into the vehicle’s side mirror, Moore could allegedly see the driver reaching around and moving a lot in the cabin. Moore then used his patrol car’s intercom to instruct the driver to turn off the vehicle and show his hands.
According to the incident report written by Moore, he drew his service-issued Glock holding it low points at the ground while he waited on other CPD officers. Maxwell arrived on the scene and Moore then instructed the driver to exit the vehicle with his hands in the air, facing away from law enforcement. Once the driver got out of the vehicle he was told to get on his knees and he continued to comply. Moore then asked the driver if anyone else was in the car to which he said yes there is a passenger. Moore then proceeded to give the passenger the same instructions.
Once more officers got on scene, the driver, who was identified as Brown, was instructed to stand and walk backwards with his hands up to the sound of Moore’s voice. Once Brown was close enough, Moore asked him if he had any weapons and Brown said yes while he looked at his right side. Maxwell placed him in handcuffs while Moore retrieved the weapon and placed it in his patrol car. Moore then called the passenger back and placed her in handcuffs to be turned over to another officer. Moore then retrieved his department-issued ballistic shield and got with other officers to clear the truck.
After clearing the vehicle, Moore spoke with the passenger, Blair, and read her Miranda Rights. Blair agreed to speak and allegedly told law enforcement that she and Brown worked for the company that owned the truck. She continued by saying they were on the road for two weeks and had not been paid by the company. Blair also allegedly said the company advised her they had a load for them to take to Georgia.
Blair continued by allegedly telling law enforcement that the load was canceled and the company told them to bring the truck back to switch for another truck. Blair allegedly knew they were lying and just wanted the truck back. The two allegedly took the truck back to Georgia so they would not be stranded in Ohio.
Moore asked Blair, “so you were using the truck for leverage to get the money the company owed you”,
Moore then spoke with Maxwell who said that he had a similar story from Brown. Maxwell also shared that Brown told them there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and another gun. Officers then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found leftover marijuana blunts and a Tauras G3 firearm. The firearm’s serial number was run and came back stolen out of Carrollton.
Both Brown and Blair were informed they would be under arrest and were taken to the Carroll County Jail. Brown was charged with two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes. Blair was also charged with one count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
