Two Carrollton women have been arrested after deputies responded to a call in reference to a burglary.
On July 18, 2023 around 8:29 a.m. Officer William Calcutt responded to a call at 210 Gladys Hendrix Way in reference to a burglary that had occurred. According to the report, CPD stated while en route, dispatch was notified that workers were on scene to work on the house and discovered blood on the bathroom window. Upon arrival, Calcutt spoke to a few of the workers.
According to Carrollton PD, one of the workers stated they arrived to work on the house around 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival they noticed blood on a broken bathroom window. The workers had not yet been inside and immediately called 911. Calcutt informed the worker there had been a burglary at the residence several days prior, however, the worker stated the blood and damage were new because he boarded up the windows and changed the locks the previous day. He also knew no one was supposed to be home after speaking with the homeowner, who was out of town, the report stated.
Calcutt approached the damaged window with his department issued Glock 35, according to the report. He discovered a large amount of blood on the windowsill, blood on the ground directly below the window, and the board used to board up the window pushed onto the bathroom floor. Calcutt then examined the residence but saw no movement. Calcutt requested additional officers after going clockwise around the house in case the suspect was still inside. He spotted another broken window on the eastern side of the house with the board of wood untouched. When inspecting the window he heard a faint crunching sound coming from the room adjacent to it.
According to the report, Calcutt notified dispatch to clear the radio and send additional units to set up a perimeter around the house. After officers arrived and a perimeter was set up, it was determined that the residence was clear. The Special Response Team then responded and proceeded to clear the residence. At this time, the homeowner’s girlfriend also arrived on scene.
Calcutt met with the worker once again who informed him that he believed he knew who broke into the residence. According to the report, the worker went to work on the house the previous morning, July 17, around 8:30 a.m. and discovered two black females inside, appearing to be between the ages of 20 and 21, one of whom was hiding in the closet. He described one as heavyset with short black hair and the other as skinny but unable to provide further information. The worker said He advised them to leave the residence but did not call 911 since he was unsure if they were supposed to be in the house. After reviewing the case, Calcutt determined the two females matched the general description of the two arrested during the initial burglary.
Calcutt questioned the homeowner’s girlfriend whether she knew the two females described and she stated one of the females was the current girlfriend of the homeowner’s son.
The broken window was valued at $300. However, it has not been determined whether or not items were stolen from the residence.
Deashia Briana Pruett, 21, has been charged with first degree burglary. Khadirah Aisha Almon, 22, was charged with criminal trespass and has been released on bond.
