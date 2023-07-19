Two Carrollton women have been arrested after deputies responded to a call in reference to a burglary.

On July 18, 2023 around 8:29 a.m. Officer William Calcutt responded to a call at 210 Gladys Hendrix Way in reference to a burglary that had occurred. According to the report, CPD stated while en route, dispatch was notified that workers were on scene to work on the house and discovered blood on the bathroom window. Upon arrival, Calcutt spoke to a few of the workers.