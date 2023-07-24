The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Buchanan woman and Villa Rica man following a traffic stop that led to a drug bust.
According to the CCSO, on July 22, 2023 around 11:49 a.m. Deputy Heather Young was stationed at 200 block N. Van Wert when she observed a green Honda driving Northbound with three occupants, two in the front, and one in the back, with the two passengers without seatbelts and no tag displayed on the vehicle.
Young conducted a traffic stop at 204 N. Van Wert. According to the report, as she approached the drivers side Young made contact with the driver, Tiffany Rice, 31, of Buchanan. According to the report, as Young spoke with Rice she noticed a male, Daulton Mohorcic, of Villa Rica, who kept feeling his pockets and moving his left hand as if he was stuffing something under a bag in the seat next to him.
Young requested the identification of everyone in the vehicle to run it through dispatch. Mohorcic returned with an outstanding warrant of probation violation with an original charge of methamphetamine through Carroll County, whereas Rice and the front passenger had no warrants. According to the report, Mohorcic was detained and searched while the warrant was being confirmed. Due to the concerning actions of Mohoric, Young requested consent from Rice to search the vehicle. Rice indicated a spot in the backseat could be searched but when asked to search the entire car, Rice denied. Young then requested that K-9 perform a free air sniff.
According to CCSO, after dispatch informed the warrant on Mohorcic was valid, he was placed under arrest. While writing the seat belt violation citations for the remaining two passengers, Bremen Police Officer, Jacob Keaton, arrived on scene to conduct a free air sniff with his K-9. After K-9 alerted on the passenger side, Young informed Rice that she had probable cause to search the entire vehicle. During the search, Young discovered a pipe in the center console with a burnt crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a homemade smoking device (bong) covered up with a rag in the cup holder closest to the passenger side.
According to the report, Young spoke with both front seat passengers as they had easy access to both items. The two claimed the pipe containing suspected methamphetamine did not belong to them. As a result, both individuals were arrested and placed in the back of the patrol car for VGCSA possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. It was during this moment, Rice advised the deputy that the drugs belonged to her. Young was informed and confirmed the information with Rice. The vehicle was then turned over to the remaining passenger.
According to CCSO Rice and Mohorcic were transported to Carroll County Jail. During a strip search at the jail, staff discovered two baggies of narcotics in Rice’s underwear. One baggie contained a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine while the other included nine broken tablets identified as Alprzolam, a scheduled four controlled substance.
Mohorcic was charged with an outstanding warrant and issued a citation. Rice was charged with VGCSA possession of methamphetamine, VGCSA possession of scheduled four controlled substances and possession of drug related objects.
