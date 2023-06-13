The Carrollton Police Department arrested Delmira Pryor, 20, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Jayciona Smith 21, of Decatur, Georgia, on Friday June 9, 2023 after an incident occurred at the Firehouse Subs located on South Park Street.

According to the incident report, Office William Calcutt responded to a dispute between employees and a customer at the Firehouse Subs. Dispatch advised Calcutt that a black female wearing a hardhat, black pants and a vest allegedly, “had threatened people and threw a drink inside the restaurant.”