The Carrollton Police Department arrested Delmira Pryor, 20, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Jayciona Smith 21, of Decatur, Georgia, on Friday June 9, 2023 after an incident occurred at the Firehouse Subs located on South Park Street.
According to the incident report, Office William Calcutt responded to a dispute between employees and a customer at the Firehouse Subs. Dispatch advised Calcutt that a black female wearing a hardhat, black pants and a vest allegedly, “had threatened people and threw a drink inside the restaurant.”
Dispatch also advised officers that an employer at Harbor Freight wanted to speak to law enforcement about him firing two employees following an event at the restaurant. Calcutt stated it was clear that the two complainants were addressing the same suspects.
Calcutt made contact with the Harbor Freight complainant as he exited his vehicle and was advised that the suspects were leaving in a gray Nissan Sentra which was pointed out to Calcutt, who clarified that both suspects were in that vehicle as the vehicle turned towards Central High Road.
At that time, Officer Dustin Krish arrived and was coming into the entrance the suspects vehicle had left through. Calcutt advised Krish to turn around and conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle because of the possibility that a crime had been committed. Calcutt then entered his patrol car and left Officer Colby Levens at the scene of the incident to get information from the complainants.
Calcutt then joined Krish who was conducting a traffic stop at the Chick Fil A at the intersection of Central High Road and South Park Street. Calcutt activated his blue lights and relocated to the driver’s side of the vehicle occupied by the suspects. Calcutt saw two hard hats in the backseat as he approached, "reinforcing these were the alleged suspects," according to the report.
Calcutt also noted that the vehicle took the time to back into a parking space in the parking lot.
Calcutt then proceeded to make contact with the driver who was later identified as Pryor. As Calcutt was introducing himself to the suspect, Pryor opened the driver’s side door and started getting out of the Sentra. Calcutt noted in the report that it seemed she wanted to distance herself from the vehicle and placed his hand on the vehicle while telling Pryor to stay in the car.
As Calcutt got closer to the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana. Calcutt also noted in his report that, “The passenger in the vehicle began crying uncontrollably,” when contact with the driver was made.
Calcutt later identified the passenger as Smith and found her behavior odd because he had not yet said anything to Smith.
Calcutt then shifted his attention back to Pryor and asked her about the incident at Firehouse Subs. Pryor got defensive and raised her tone and began to use animated body language when speaking to Calcutt, according to his report.
According to law enforcement, Pryor allegedly went into the Firehouse Subs during her break and grabbed a cup of ice and a drink. Pryor was told by an employee that she needed to pay for the beverage. She went to throw the cup in the trash can but missed causing it to spill the drink on the floor. Pryor said that she argued with the employees that were allegedly being “nasty” towards her. She insisted to Calcutt that she cleaned up that mess made from the drink and apologized before she left.
Pryor then informed Calcutt that she and Smith had gotten in trouble with her boss because of the incident, and he had told them he was going to call the police so they left the scene.
Calcutt then asked both suspects about the odor of marijuana and Smith said both of them had smoked before going to work, but they had no marijuana in the vehicle. Calcutt tried to put them at ease about the maijuana, but he did tell them he would be conducting a search due to probable cause.
According to Calcutt’s report, Smith began sobbing again and saying things that Calcutt was not able to understand.
According to the report, Pryor asked Calcutt if he could get a drug dog to smell the car "so officers would not mess with her belongings."
Calcutt said both of these actions from Smith and Pryor further raised suspicion.
During the search of the Sentra, Calcutt found an orange Swisher tobacco bag in the console that had a green leafy substance rolled into a cigarillo which Calcutt suspected to be marijuana. Calcutt then came across a black Gucci purse. Inside the purse was a Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and six in the magazine, according to Calcutt's report.
Calcutt made the weapon safe by ejecting the round from the chamber. He then ran the serial number through dispatch who returned saying the firearm was reported stolen out of Atlanta. The report also stated that inside the purse were also two clear plastic bags. The first was a gallon size bag with a white powdery residue of suspected cocaine. The smaller plastic bag contained 26 multi-colored pills of different shapes and all had the same Superman “S” design stamped on it.
Calcutt stated due to his experience, he was able to identify the pills as ecstacy based.
In the trunk was a black duffel bag with a black digital scale inside of it. Levens also located a gold digital scale and more marijuana in a different bag. Both scales had a powdery residue that was suspected narcotics, according to the report.
Calcutt detained Pryor and Smith and read their Miranda Rights and started by speaking to Pryor, who told Calcutt that the vehicle was hers and the items in the backseat belonged to either her or Smith.
According to law enforcement, Smith said she did not know who the black Gucci bag belonged to and said it was not hers. Calcutt noted in his report that Pryor did not make eye contact with him when she said this. Calcutt then told Pryor about the ecstasy and gun which she said were not hers and she did not think they belonged to Smith either.
According to the report, Pryor also said there had been other people in the vehicle who she gives rides to, but Pryor was not able to give Calcutt names or descriptions of who she gave rides to.
Pryor did admit that the marijuana in the center console belonged to her and Smith and she had just forgotten it was in the Sentra.
Calcutt then asked Smith about the black Gucci purse and said it allegedly belonged to Pryor. However, Smith did not know there were firearms and drugs inside. She told Calcutt that she did not use ecstasy. Smith was also asked about the scales and said Pryor had previously used a black scale to measure marijuana. Smith was emotional during the interview with Calcutt and said things to him like “I don’t need this” and “I can’t go back to jail.”
Pryor and Smith were arrested and have been charged with possession of Ecstasy/MDMA, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property due to both subjects being within reach of the items at the time of officer contact. The two were also charged with Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes due to them having the stolen firearm. They were also charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
