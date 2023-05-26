Two adults were arrested at Haralson County High School after an altercation just outside of the school.

Kazy Williams, 19, and Wendy Sue Williams, 41, of Tallapoosa, were arrested by the Haralson County School District Police Department in the afternoon of May 17, 2023. Kazy Williams was charged with Disrupting Public School and Wendy Sue Williams was charged with Misdemeanor Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

