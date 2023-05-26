Two adults were arrested at Haralson County High School after an altercation just outside of the school.
Kazy Williams, 19, and Wendy Sue Williams, 41, of Tallapoosa, were arrested by the Haralson County School District Police Department in the afternoon of May 17, 2023. Kazy Williams was charged with Disrupting Public School and Wendy Sue Williams was charged with Misdemeanor Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
According to the report, Officer Bernie Reece was working at Haralson County High School when he received a call over the school radio of administration needing his help on the science hall. Reece was directed by members of the school staff into a classroom where he made contact with Maegan Rutherford, Ben Hudson and a juvenile student. Upon entering the classroom, Reece saw Hudson and the student, “were having a heated discussion in which [the student] was being very disrespectful and using vulgarity towards both Mr. Hudson and Mrs. Rutherford," according to the report.
During the discussion, Reece observed that the student was on the phone with a female caller on speakerphone. The caller was later identified as Wendy Sue Williams whom the report states was also using vulgarity while encouraging the student to continue being defiant and disorderly.
The student then allegedly jumped onto one of the desks and “leap frogged” from one to another attempting to get around Hudson. Reece was standing in front of the door which was closed. According to the report it was closed because, “this was occurring during a class change and Mr. Hudson and Mrs. Rutherford were attempting to contain [the student’s] poor behavior from the other students.” The student attempted to get around Reece and struck him with a back elbow in Reece’s right shoulder.
Reece attempted to de-escalate things but the student allegedly continued to be belligerent towards Reece and members of the school staff. Reece was not able to de-escalate things as Wendy Sue Williams "continued to encourage poor behavior from the student," according to the report.
Rutherford told Reece that he was needed at the attendance office. Hudson told Reece that he would escort the student to his vehicle so he could leave the school for the day.
Upon arriving at the parking lot near the attendance office, Reece made contact with Principal Vic Coggins. Coggins advised Reece that Kazy Williams allegedly, “entered and disrupted the school during a class change by confronting a teacher in reference to [the student’s] disciplinary issue. Coggins pointed out Kazy Williams who was sitting in a vehicle parked near the attendance office. Reece then went and made contact with him while he was in his vehicle with the door open. Reece asked for identification to which Kazy Williams provided for the officer.
After receiving identification, Reece returned to Coggins and gained more details on the incident. According to the report, Kazy Williams allegedly, “Entered the school during a class change, confronted Mr. Joseph Thompson about [the student’s] earlier incident, and then refused to leave the school grounds after being asked to do so numerous times.”
Reece returned to Kazy Williams and told him he was being taken into custody for disruption of a public school. Upon returning, Kazy Williams had gotten on a phone call with Wendy Sue Williams. According to the report, Wendy Sue Williams, continued "to give poor advice to Mr. Williams by stating he did not have to exit the vehicle."
[Reece] reportedly advised Mr. Williams that was not the case and "attempted to reason with Mr. Williams through de-escalation techniques.”
After a conversation with Kazy Williams that took several minutes, he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without any issue.
During the conversation between Kazy Williams and Reece, Chief John Janiel and Officer Michael Maverly arrived at the high school. After a few moments, Wendy Sue Williams arrived. Daniel tried to stop her from exiting her vehicle by requesting she stop and speak with him before she exited the vehicle. According to the report, Wendy Sue Williams allegedly, “made a vulgar statement towards Chief Daniel and then exited her vehicle in a threatening fashion towards [Reece’s] location."
Maverly attempted to stop Wendy Sue Williams as well as she continued to shout vulgarities along with allegedly at one point saying, “Get those f****** handcuffs off my son, he is not going to jail.”
Maverly reportedly told Wendy Sue Williams that she was going to be taken into custody as well. She attempted to resist being put into handcuffs which led Reece to step over to assist Maverly. Once the officers were able to put her hands behind her back, Kazy Williams began screaming that Wendy Sue Williams had just had shoulder surgery and Maverly should let her go.
Kazy Williams then allegedly stood up and “Bull rushed” Reece. Reece then left Maverly with Wendy Sue Williams and “assisted Mr. Williams to the ground.” Once on the ground, Kazy Williams continued screaming and allegedly tried to kick Reece in the head.
At this time, Wendy Sue Williams' husband allegedly tried to charge the location of Reece and Maverly. However, Daniel was able to stop him from getting involved in the arrest. The student also allegedly screamed at Reece that he was “about to get hurt.” According to the report, “Chief Daniel de-escalated [the husband] and [the student] then escorted them away from both offenders.”
According to the report, Reece stood Kazy Williams onto his feet and took him back to the front of the steps. Wendy Sue Williams then compiled with Maverly who put her hand restraints on in front of her to avoid any injury to her repaired shoulder.
A Tallapoosa Police unit arrived at the school in order to transport both offenders to the Haralson County Jail. Reece obtained a warrant for Kazy Williams for Disruption of a Public School. He also obtained a warrant for Wendy Sue Williams for Obstruction.
Chief Daniel confirmed that, “the school did not go under a full lockdown as business was still conducted as usual. Outside travel was limited due to the incident area being near the attendance office. The food travel of students and staff was redirected by on-site staff.”
