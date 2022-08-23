Carroll County deputies arrested two individuals Monday after determining they allegedly entered a residence without permission and took items.
On Monday, Carroll County deputies responded to 52 Liberty Church Road in reference to a dispute. According to dispatch, the complainant/victim arrived at his residence to gather some items when he discovered two individuals inside his shed.
According to the report, the house recently burned down in the past couple of weeks.
While deputies were en route, dispatch advised the complainant called back stating the subjects, identified as Kristy Holder, 41, of Carrollton and Guyles Perry, 39, of Carrollton, allegedly pulled a knife on him and then left the residence on Highway 5 towards Whitesburg, per the report.
When deputies arrived in the area and made contact with Holder and Perry, they advised that a woman gave them permission to “go into the residence to pick up some furniture.” The report noted that the deputy observed both individuals to be covered in soot which correlates with the house recently burning down.
Deputies ran both of their names through GCIC and Holder came back with an active warrant out of Haralson County. She was placed under arrest for the warrant immediately, per the report.
The victim arrived at the location of the deputies and alleged suspects. He stated that both Holder and Perry were outside his residence with a wagon full of items and those items were taken out of the burned residence.
According to the report, the woman who Perry and Holder stated gave them permission to enter the residence was in the car with the victim and told police that she did not give them permission to go into the residence or take any items from it.
Deputies placed Holder and Perry under arrest and charged them with first degree burglary.
According to the report, when jail staff Inspection of Perry’s backpack resulted in an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Both are being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
