Central High School's football team released their All-Region selections this week, and a total of 25 athletes made the list, highlighted by Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year Juliuz Walton and Athlete of the Year Vicari Swain.
The magic number for Walton this year was 79, as he had 79 total tackles in his senior season, including 21 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. He also caught a 79-yard touchdown pass in Central's first-round playoff win over Madison County.
As Athlete of the Year for AAAA-Region 7, Swain was a force in all three phases of the game. As a receiver, he had 660 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had six interceptions, including two that went for a score. On special teams, he had two blocked field goals and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
On the first-team offense, Central had a total of five selections. These included quarterback Devan Powell, running back Jonaz Walton, wide receiver Isaiah McMichael, and offensive linemen Eli Summerville and Tray Hodges.
On first-team defense, there were a total of four Lions to make the cut. These were inside linebacker Ty Brewer, outside linebacker Kam Edge, defensive back Jasiah North, and defensive lineman Kampris Bailey.
Offensive lineman Jacob Wilburn was the only second-team offense selection. On defense, there were five selections to the second team, including lineman Eric Moore, defensive backs Andrew Sheffield and Aiden Relthford, outside linebacker Dylan McKnight, and inside backer Nate Horsely.
Punter Walker Altman made the first team for special teams, and kicker Rafael Guevara made the second team.
There were a total of six honorable mentions for the Lions, including offensive linemen Malaki Massey and Everrett Fitts, half back Caiden Kitchings, wide receivers Jayelen White and Zyleigh Person, and running back Josh Johnson.
