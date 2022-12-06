Vicari Swain Athlete of the Year

Central had a total of 25 players recognized as All-Region selections for AAAA-Region 7, including Vicari Swain, who was named Athlete of the Year for the region.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Central High School's football team released their All-Region selections this week, and a total of 25 athletes made the list, highlighted by Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year Juliuz Walton and Athlete of the Year Vicari Swain.

The magic number for Walton this year was 79, as he had 79 total tackles in his senior season, including 21 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. He also caught a 79-yard touchdown pass in Central's first-round playoff win over Madison County.

